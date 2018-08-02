Melon Conf ready to roll into Nth Qld

EARLY bird registration rates for the 2018 Australian Melon Conference and Field Day have been extended until August 17.

The Australian Melon Association announced the longer deadline this week to allow more attendees to make the most of the conference which will happen in Townsville and Ayr on September 17 – 20.



After a difficult year for the melon industry, the AMA hopes the practical nature of the conference will give growers a vital edge.

The conference will bring together growers, researchers and commercial partners from across the industry for an innovative event with reports on the latest melon research and a full day on farm.

“We just want to give growers the chance to really hone their knowledge and skills and to expose them to new ideas and opportunities,” acting AMA chairman, Jon Caleo said.

“We'll be seeing demonstrations and inspecting variety trials up close with more than 4000 metres of melon varieties to choose from.

“It's also a great chance for key industry stakeholders to engage with growers and find out what they're looking for.”

The conference will also feature presentations by speakers covering such diverse fields as agronomy, varieties, pest control, food safety and melon quality.

“We hope the beautiful north and the closeness of Magnetic Island will provide an added incentive for growers to take the time out for a family holiday,” Mr Caleo said.

“We're working hard to provide plenty of social opportunities so we're looking forward to enjoying what the Townsville region has to offer beyond the farm gate.



“A feature of the conference will be the welcome event with a ferry ride to beautiful Magnetic Island at sunset to enjoy drinks and dinner by the bay.”

The conference has already attracted strong interest from exhibitors, but the AMA said more are welcome.

To register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/2018-australian-melon-conference-field-days-tickets-41324930981

For more information on the event, visit the Australian Melon Conference & Field Day page.

