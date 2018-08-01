At next Thursday’s WVLX Mortlake store sale some 650 Hereford weaners, pure Ironbark-blood, will be offered by Australian Food and Agriculture properties, Wingadee, Boonoke and Barratta along with Angus and Angus-cross weaner lines from Mullingar and Morroco East.



Ron Rutledge, Elders, said the pastoral season had gone beyond salvage, with much of the area being destocked of cattle in particular.



“These are exceptionally well-bred young weaners but small” he said.



Also being cleared at Bendigo sheep sale on Monday is 2600 Boonoke-bred White Suffolk-Merino young lambs, April/May-drop.

Boonoke Hereford herd

The story Rainless Riverina forces sell-off first appeared on Stock & Land.