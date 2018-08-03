Agribusiness buzz in brief

Grain King’s RFDS gift

West Australian farm machinery manufacturer, GrainKing, is to auction a specially built, 40,000-litre Nyrex chaser bin to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

Cunderdin-based GrainKing has made the chaser bin for auction at the Dowerin Field day on August 29.

The bin would normally sell for $97,900 and is hoped to raise a profit of $60,000 to $70,000 for the RFDS.

The Nyrex chaser bin was internationally recognised for its innovation at the Swedish Steel Awards in May because of its use of Strenx, which is 25 per cent lighter than steel plate and provides a longer life than conventional grain bins.

GrainKing chief executive officer, Colin Jorgensen, said the business worked extensively across all the grain growing areas making it a natural fit with the RFDS which provides 24-hour services to rural Australians spread over 7.69 million square kilometres.

The auction will be conducted online and onsite by Smith and Broughton Auctioneers.

MSM accreditation first

NSW-based oilseed processor, MSM Milling, has had eight of its edible oils and an expeller pressed canola meal product successfully assessed by the world’s first palm oil free certification trademark and accreditation program (POFCAP).

The farming family company’s world-first edible oil certification is considered highly significant given the high number of food products containing vegetable oil.

Most products which include “vegetable oil” in their ingredients are palm oil blends.

MSM, based at Manildra, transforms canola seed, bought direct from about 1000 farmers, into value-added oil and meal for major food manufacturers, distributors, stock feeders and end users in Australia and overseas.

“This certification trademark means we can offer customers an option we feel is important for both health and ethical reasons,” said MSM Milling director Bob Mac Smith.

Palm oil production is considered a major cause of rainforest destruction and habitat loss in South East Asia, South America and Africa.

It is found in more than 50 per cent of oil products on supermarket shelves, most of which do not always specify its inclusion.

Rabobank appointment

Karin van Selm has taken up Rabobank’s wholesale banking position for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Els Kamphof, who moves to head regional wholesale banking operations in the Netherlands and Africa.

Ms van Selm (pictured) has been the corporate banking general manager since January 2016, leading development of a significantly-enhanced wholesale loan products group, providing for the increasingly complex and sophisticated requirements of the bank’s large corporate clients operating in the food and agribusiness sector.

She has previous banking experience with ING Barings and Westpac.

Record losses to investment scams

Scamwatch says latest statistics reveal Australians are collectively losing $4.3 million a month to investment scams.

So far this year more than $26 million has been reported lost to investment scams an average month on month increase in losses of 117 per cent on last year.

“Each week the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission receives heartbreaking accounts of people losing hundreds of thousands, and in some cases millions, of dollars,” said ACCC deputy chairman, Delia Rickard.

"If the current trends continue, combined losses reported to Scamwatch and Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN) could be in excess of $100 million in 2018," she said.

People aged 45 to 64 were most at risk and made up more than half the reports sent to the ACCC’s Scamwatch.

The vast majority of investment scams were centred on traditional investment markets like stocks, real estate or commodities and included scammers cold calling victims claiming to be a stock broker or investment portfolio manager offering a hot tip or inside information on a stock or asset.

“Scammers will spend significant time and effort grooming their victims to invest, using the right technical language and also offer professional looking websites and documents,” Ms Rickard said.

“It’s often only when people try to cash out their investment they realise their money is gone.”

She urged potential investors to always check the Australian Securities and Investment Commission’s (ASIC) list of companies you should not deal with before taking unsolicited advice.

Regional aviation scholarships

The Regional Aviation Association of Australia is broadening its annual offer of scholarships to include the whole aviation industry.

Normally only available to those in its membership group, the RAA has opened applications until August 31. Scholarships range in value to $7500 and are available to student pilots, engineering apprentices and specifically young women looking to enter the industry.

Winners will be presented at the RAAA 2018 national convention in October.

The scholarship program is supported by Ansett Aviation Training, Hawker Pacific/Australian Avionics and Jeppesen Australia, and this year includes a new Moorabbin Flying Services multi crew co-operation scholarship