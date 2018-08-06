Honey industry has a chance to bee heard

MEMBERS of the honey industry can now have their say on how research and development outcomes are communicated.



They are also being asked to share their thoughts on the AgriFutures Honey Bee and Pollination Program.



The industry is being urged to take part in a 10-question communications survey; a first for the program.

The AgriFutures’ Honey Bee and Pollination Program supports RD&E aimed at ensuring a productive, sustainable and profitable Australian beekeeping industry and secure the pollination of Australia’s horticultural and agricultural crops.

AgriFutures Australia program manager, research and innovation, Dr Melanie Bradley, said the survey offers industry stakeholders a chance to have their say on what’s working well, and what could be improved in the future.

“It’s vital that our levy payers are receiving the most interesting, timely and necessary information in regards to all RD&E activities,” Dr Bradley said.

“Their feedback will be invaluable in not only giving the AgriFutures Australia project team an understanding of the current reach of research activities, but also offer important insights into how research findings and outcomes are being implemented on the ground.

“This is an important activity also as the AgriFutures Honey Bee and Pollination Program five-year RD&E plan is now in its final year, so survey feedback will offer guidance on the success of research communication to date.”

The online survey is open until August 17 via Survey Monkey, and can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CSTYNPH.

In the final year of the RD&E plan, the program has undertaken a significant amount of research to benefit the honey bee industry.

“One of the many significant research projects delivered the most comprehensive seasonal data to date on the Small Hive Beetle (SHB),” Dr Bradley said.

“The SHB is the predominant apiary pest in the warm, moist regions of eastern Australia and Dr Diana Leemon investigated and developed an external attractant trap for the SHB in attempt to reduce numbers affecting hives."

The next major focus of the AgriFutures Honey Bee & Pollination Program is reviewing the current five-year RD&E Plan and identifying research objectives and priorities for the next Plan, to be finalised by mid-2019.

All responses are anonymous and will be collected for the specific purposes of the survey.



