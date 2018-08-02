Win a Landboss UTV for your Dad Win this: The Landboss 800D UTV's sturdy design, superior handling and agility help make your job safer and get your work done faster.

Versatile: More than a one-tonne carrying capacity.

2017 winner: Daysdale's Des Hanrahan's son Phillip said his dad always found time for footy even though he worked so hard on the farm. Tweet Facebook of

Tough conditions can bring out the best in people, and if your Dad is proving to be exceptional then why not give him the chance to win a Landboss 800D UTV EPS. This prize, worth $15,990, would make an ideal Father’s Day surprise.



All you need to do is send us a photo of your Dad and tell us in 25 words or less why he is the best. Fill in your details and upload your photo below. Entries close on August 16.

The Landboss 800D UTV is designed for farmers or recreational users looking for a high-quality, high-powered diesel vehicle that can go just about anywhere. Powered by a hard-wearing Perkins engine, the Landboss is renown for its sturdiness, safety and agility.



Plus, the company is 100 per cent Australian owned and backed by a network of more than 80 dealers across the country.

Its 800cc, three-cylinder Perkins diesel engine is matched with a CVTech transmission that has selectable 2WD and 4WD, front and rear differential locks and turf mode. The spacious cab includes a bench seat while a ROPS-certified roll frame offers protection.



It’s not all about the comfort. The Landboss 800D UTV is ready for work with more than a one-tonne carrying capacity, a 450-kilogram cargo box and a 700-kilogram tow capacity.

Good luck.