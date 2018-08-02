NFF, Nine and Rotary join in drought fundraising

The National Farmers’ Federation has joined forces with Channel 9 and Rotary Australia to support drought-affected farming families.

The group is the latest in a long list of companies and organisations to start fundraising and support measures for Australia’s farmers.

The NFF says the initiative is in direct response to calls from everyday Australians wanting to help.

NFF president Fiona Simson said the organisation had been overwhelmed with the number of enquiries from individuals and the corporate community wanting to know how to donate to support farming families in need.

“To direct the generosity of Australians to the farmers who need it most, the NFF is calling for donations to the 2018 Drought Relief Fund – a partnership between the NFF, Rotary Australia and Channel 9,” Ms Simson said.

As a registered charitable organisation, Rotary Australia will collect and administer the donations. All donations will be entirely tax deductible.

The NFF will then direct funding to the relief organisations best placed to make an impact for farmers on the ground.

“Our number one priority is connecting the generosity of donors with farmers via programs that are targeted, highly-reputable and that are really making a difference,” Ms Simson said.

“We’ll ensure 100 per cent of funds collected are applied to the large gambit of needs currently being experienced by farmers, including fodder and water shortages; help with everyday living expenses and access to health and financial support services.”

To find out more or to donate to the 2018 Drought Relief Fund visit www.rawcs.org.au

Who’s got behind farmers this week?

Domino’s

Domino’s announced it will donate 50c from every pizza sold across Australia on Wednesday, August 8, from 4-9pm to Rural Aid, to support Australian farmers and rural communities affected by drought.

Domino’s CEO Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said that in addition to the funds raised from the national ‘Doughraiser’ Domino’s own registered charity, Give for Good, will also donate an additional $40,000 to the cause.



Domino’s hopes to donate in excess of $100,000 to Rural Aid.

Commonwealth Bank

Commonwealth Bank of Australia will donate $2 million to support farmers in drought, including $1.75 million as part of a national fundraising appeal with the Australian Red Cross.

It is also pledging $250,000 to support Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale program as part of its donation.

The bank has also joined some of its peers in promising it will not apply default interest rates on farm business term loans for farmers in drought if borrowers fail to meet repayment commitments.

Coles

Coles has pledged to provide $5 million in grants and interest-free loans from its existing Nurture Fund to help farmers across Australia combat drought.

The supermarket giant created the Nurture Fund in 2015, promising to allocate $50 million over five years in grants and interest-free loans to farmers and food manufactures to fund the development of new market-leading products, technologies and processes.

It announced they would re-direct $5 million from the fund solely for drought mitigation projects.

Woolworths

Woolworths announced its support of Rural Aid, in a partnership that will help double the charity’s existing capacity in the next 12 months to support Australian farmers and rural communities impacted by the drought.

Hundreds of additional farmers are set to benefit from the $1.5 million investment from Woolworths via Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale program.

The support from Woolworths will also allow Rural Aid to increase the number of counsellors they have supporting farmers and their families impacted by mental health issues as a result of the drought.

NSW Government

The NSW government announced a $500 million emergency drought relief package, which doubles the support available to farmers.

The package will make available subsidies of up to 50 per cent for the transport of fodder and water for livestock; or to get livestock to pasture, slaughter or sale.

It appears these subsidies will be capped at $20,000 per farm business, and will also be back-dated to January 1.

Another key measure is the waiving of Local Land Services annual rates, water licence fixed charges, registration costs for class one agricultural vehicles, and interest on existing Farm Innovation Fund loans.

Red Cross

Australian Red Cross has launched an appeal with funds raised through the Disaster Relief and Recovery Appeal, which runs to the end of August, to be distributed where they are needed most, ensuring community input.

Commonwealth Bank contributed $1.75 million to support the appeal, and customers and members of the community can now make donations at branches Australia wide.