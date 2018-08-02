Lambs break all barriers at Wagga to make $301.20

HIGHER AND HIGHER: Isaac Hill, principal of GJ Hulm takes the bids on a pen of lambs which made a national high at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre. Picture: Leann Dax

IT wasn’t the first time Isaac Hill had been at the rail when a pen of lambs made an Australian record at Wagga.

This morning he knocked down a pen of extra-heavy lambs, estimated to weigh 42 kilograms (dressed) and with a $10 skin, for a new national high of $301.20.

Mr Hill is the principal of GJ Hulm and his company was last to sell in the draw at Wagga today. Initially it was thought lambs would not break through the $300.60 mark that was set at Forbes earlier this week.

The Forbes record came for a pen of just two lambs.

It was a case of history repeating at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre and just last month Mr Hill was at the rail when a standout pen of lambs made a record high of $276.20 on account of Humula vendor Doug Constance.

At the time Mr Constance sold 168 lambs to Southern Meats at Goulburn.

Now the question everyone in the industry is asking is how long the record will stick for.



