TELSTRA is opening up its natural disaster support arrangements to its drought affected farmer customers across the country.



Telstra chief sustainability officer Tim O'Leary said the support arrangements included working with farmers in financial hardship to offer longer-term payment options or extensions, reviewing and removing any administrative fees (e.g. for late payment), and reviewing a customer’s mobile, fixed line and broadband plans to make sure they are affordable.

“With parts of Australia impacted by significant drought, including 50 per cent of Queensland and NSW, we are making our natural disaster support arrangements available to all farmers across the country who are Telstra customers,” Mr O’Leary said.

CLICK HERE for more information or telephone 13 22 00 and say ‘payment options’.

The story Telstra backs drought affected farmers first appeared on Queensland Country Life.