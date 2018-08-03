Exporters told to step up despite lack of certainty

The Federal Agriculture Minister has been accused of doing the live trade “more harm than Joe Ludwig” as a war of words erupts over the fate of 60,000 sheep still in limbo in a Perth feedlot.

The exporter made the comment in response to a statement from Minister Littleproud, calling on live exporters to “step up” and export the 60,000 sheep, stranded following the cancellation of Emmanuel Exports’ licence.

Mr Littleproud said the government was “doing all it can but that effort will come to nothing if no exporter steps up and takes the sheep which are currently in Perth to the Middle East, where customers need to know Australia can supply sheep through the northern summer”.



The sheep have been there for about seven weeks and will be costing Emanuel Exports millions of dollars to feed and maintain while they wait for a renewal of their licence which was suspended by the independent regulator in June.

The two vessels the Al-Shuwaikh and the Al-Messilah are still off the coast of Fremantle waiting for the chance to load and take the sheep to Kuwait which is gearing up for the holy festival of Eid Al-Adha in a few weeks.

Mr Littleproud said last week that exporters needed to “show their Middle East customers - and Australia - the live sheep trade can be done properly”.

Many argue exporters have already demonstrated that they could export “properly” with all of the shipments since August 2017 being below the reportable mortality level, and with statistics showing that 99.3 per cent of all sheep arrived at their destination - and many having put on weight in the process.

Mr Littleproud recently travelled to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Israel to support the live export industry.

“The Australian Livestock Exporters Council (ALEC) have for years said they're the world leaders in live export and now is their chance to prove it,” Mr Littleproud said.

“ALEC members need to show us they haven’t been taking us for mugs the whole time.

“The current situation is the result of the alleged actions of an exporter. “Exporters have made millions of dollars off sheep farmers.

“It’s time for an exporter to step up.

“Farmers should not take the fall.”

Mr Littleproud also said the industry needed to “show Australians the trade can be done properly through the Middle Eastern summer” in order to rebuild public support.

“When an exporter is suspended, it is not the fault of the Government nor of the regulator,” Mr Littleproud said.

“It is not the fault of farmers.

“Letting exporters do the wrong thing without serious consequences would eventually see the trade shut down forever.

“Suggestions the independent regulator should look the other way to ignore allegedly dodgy behaviour are dangerous.

“Suggestions I should hold talks with suspended exporters to broker a deal with them are equally dangerous.”

Responses to Mr Littleproud’s comments have not been agreeable.

Wellard executive director - operations Fred Troncone said the company had “previously participated in several separate negotiations to ship sheep to the Middle East” but “due to a number of commercial, logistical and contractual reasons, which we understand and acknowledge, those negotiations concluded”.

“As would be expected, at the conclusion of those negotiations Wellard sought out alternative opportunities for its vessels,” Mr Troncone said.

“As a result, the Wellard ships suited to voyages to the Middle East are now committed on other routes until at least the end of September.”

One person, who wanted to remain unnamed, said it was “all his (the Minister’s) own doing” which had effectively “closed the trade through over-reacting and blindly accepting all of the McCarty Review’s recommendations, making it uneconomical to ship” during the northern summer.

“Does he really expect someone to step up to the plate to make him and his government look good?” the person said.

“He has actually done more harm than Joe Ludwig, (Agriculture Minister who bought on the 2011 cattle trade to Indonesia suspension).

“The Federal Government is behaving no differently to that of the Labor Government in 2011 after the Indonesian issue.

“A repeat of 2011 is in the making now ‘while the trade is open for business’ (a quote by Mr Littleproud).”

The person said that it had been “nearly seven weeks since the last sheep vessel left Australia for the Middle East” and “should live sheep exports stall for a third month, the lost opportunity cost becomes even more significant for WA farmers”.

“Sheep sales June to August last year for live export show 382,294 sheep left WA, conservatively estimated at $57 million.

“Animal feed loaded on the vessels is another lost sales opportunity that runs into millions of more lost dollars as does it for all the other associated businesses involved in servicing the live sheep trade.”

The Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) responded that Mr Littleproud’s comments were not helpful and inappropriate.

PGA president Tony Seabrook said “the live sheep trade is an important and vital part of the WA regional economy, and as such any investigation into the failures of export regulation should be treated seriously”.

He said “intemperate remarks such as 'those who do the wrong thing should swing' are inappropriate to say the least”.

“For the Minister to infer that WA farm leaders would ask a Minister of the Crown to circumvent the existing regulatory process over live exports is not true,” Mr Seabrook said.

“WA farm leaders have not suggested that 'the regulator should ignore evidence of dodgy and deceptive behaviour to protect a particular exporter' and that the Minister 'should try to break the law by trying to influence the independent regulator'.

PGA president Tony Seabrook

“As a WA farm leader who has had regular contact with Minister Littleproud over the recent suspension of WA live sheep exporter Emanuel Exports’ licence, I can attest that our conversations have centred on whether the Minister can grant an exemption order to export the 60,000 sheep that remain stranded in a feedlot while the investigation of historical events runs its course.

“As the Minister has previously stated, an exemption order is not possible, and subsequent appeals to the Department to ensure that the 60,000 stranded sheep can be exported have been in vain.”

For the past two months the PGA has been asking the Minister to travel to WA and meet with the farmers and exporters to find some acceptable resolution to the stalemate that exists.

“He seems to be content with making the false claim that exporter LSS ‘did not take sheep to the Middle East last year’,” Mr Seabrook said.

“The Minister should be concentrating all of his efforts on working with WA’s live sheep exporters, and the thousands of livestock producers who rely on the continuation of this trade.

“WA’s rural and regional sectors deserve certainty, not ambiguity from our political leaders.”

Meanwhile in an effort to reassure exporters a Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) spokesperson said “the department is willing to defend live export permit decisions where required”.

Even though Animals Australia have already threatened exporters with injunction notices if they attempt to export the sheep.

The DAWR spokesperson said “exporters have always made commercial decisions about when to export consignments, taking into account regulatory costs and market considerations”.

When questioned why it was taking so long for DAWR to investigate Emanuel Exports, the spokesperson said “the department has a number of complex processes underway which cannot be rushed”.

“It is not appropriate for the department to provide more information while these processes are ongoing.”

The spokesperson said there had been “no costings done on the impact of suspending exporter licences”.

DAWR said the McCarthy Review recommendations have already begun to be implemented and the Australian Standards for the Export of Livestock (ASEL) review was underway and would include consultation on elements of the recommendations already implemented.

“Sheep producers can be assured that the government remains committed to the live export trade,” DAWR said.

“The McCarthy review was commissioned to assure health and welfare outcomes for sheep being transported to the Middle East during the northern hemisphere summer.

“All 23 recommendations from the review were accepted - subject to further testing and consultation on the heat stress risk assessment model - to deliver the health and welfare standards expected by producers and the broader community.

“Producers also expect the department to ensure exporters meet their requirements under the law, and take action where required.”