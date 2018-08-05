Quilpie set for outback polo comp

FORGET the images of manicured greens surrounded by English oak trees with "proper types" partaking of high-tea on the sidelines that might come to mind when the sport of polo is discussed.

The traditional horse sport is heading to western Qld with a distinctly different backdrop bearing a beauty all of its own.

The inaugural Polo in the Outback event will take place at The Lake, Quilpie on the weekend of August 17, 18 and 19 to help celebrate the town’s polo past.

It will also inject some fun into a drought stricken area.

The special event will be jointly hosted by the Quilpie Diggers' Race Club and the famous, picture-postcard Ellerston Onassis Polo Club, located deep in the Upper Hunter north-east of Scone, NSW.

The idea for the event was first hatched when the manager of the Ellerston Onassis polo complex, Robert Teague, attended the 2017 Pride of the West Festival in Quilpie last year.

There was much discussion of Quilpie’s lost polo heritage and an offer was made to stage an exhibition of top-class polo at Quilpie.

The last polo carnival played in Quilpie was in the early 1990s.



Since then the sport in the area has been in recess.

Given the current synergy between polo and race clubs throughout Australia, Quilpie Diggers’ Race Club decided to forge ahead and host the Ellerston Onassis Polo Club this year.

Site ready

QUILPIE Diggers' Race Club president, Sam Bartlett, said players will compete on a clay pan just outside town at Lake Houdraman.

He said such get-togethers were about more than watching a competition or analysing riding techniques.

"The present dry times that are being experienced around the area definitely have an effect on the local communities,” Mr Bartlett said.



“So if this event can provide some more business to those small business owners, that will be a great outcome.”

Word of the event has spread already and if bookings are anything to go by, it’s set to be a highlight of the western calendar for 2018.

READY TO SERVE: The purpose-built structure for the Bough Shed Bar is in place for the Polo in the Outback event at Quilpie in August.

"In Quilpie, we already know that most of the accommodation around town is full to capacity which is great to hear,” Mr Bartlett said.

"Hopefully it will carry on to other businesses in town."

Polo teams from Qld and NSW will make the trip west to play in two different levels of fast and exciting polo.

To further entice competitors, entry to the tournament is free.

In keeping with the informal and fun nature of the event, there will be no trophies given but special mementos handed to players.

The weekend will include bush-style events, offering laid-back experiences for spectators in true bush comfort.

Themed around Banjo Patterson’s poem, the “Geebung Polo Club”, it will include a casual weekend’s entertainment with country-style, bush music, drinks and barbecues.

What's on?

THE real fun kicks off at 6.30pm with the Komatsu Cuff and Collar Cocktails at Bulloo Park where ticket-holders will enjoy gourmet catering, cocktail hour and bonus drink tickets, plus speeches, a charity auction and dancing into the night.

The present dry times that are being experienced around the area definitely have an effect on the local communities so if this event can provide some more business to those small business owners, that will be a great outcome. - Sam Bartlett, president, Quilpie Diggers' Race Club

A particular feature to the first evening's event will be a presentation on polo's history from speakers Stuart Mackenzie, Glen Gilmore and Rob Teague.

This will be followed by an auction in support of local charities.

Auction items include:

AACo Wagyu Cube Roll

Ellerston Polo Shirt

Pair of overnight bags

Quilpie Polo Shirt

Polo Mallets

Signed Wallabies jersey

Lyn Barnes Artwork

Saturday sees the polo action begin from 11am at The Lake, with free entry and the specially constructed rustic Bough Shed Bar running all day.



Merchandise, cheese plates and lunch will be available for purchase.

From 6pm, the Boothera Bar will be operating until late at Bulloo Park, plus live music from James Willing and Ed Worland.

Rounding out the weekend will be more polo on the Sunday starting at 11am at The Lake, then a recovery session from 6pm at The Imperial Hotel where it will be officially “pizza night”.

Adding extra interest to the polo competition will be the fact the teams will be made up of a mixture of those from various clubs.

Polo clinics too

IN helping to foster the sport of polo, the Ellerston Onassis Polo Club will host a polo clinic from 2pm on Friday at The Lake.

There will also be clinics held on the Saturday and Sunday at 10am.

“The polo clinic is being run by Glen Gilmore of Ellerston Polo Club," Mr Bartlett said.

“The clinic is being run over the three days with the basics of polo being taught.

DUSTY: The grounds being prepared near The Lake, Quilpie for the Polo in the Outback event.

“If anyone would like to know some more info please contact myself."

Mr Bartlett said while the focus at the moment is making this year's event a success, he didn't rule out future competitions.

“Polo in the outback definitely has the potential to become an annual event,” he said.



“The future of Polo in the Outback will be considered after this year's event.”

He reminded those heading to the event to purchase tickets for the Friday night by Monday, August 6.

"Come along for a fun-filled weekend," he said.

For more information or to nominate a team, contact Sam Bartlett on 0428 021 222 or visit www.quilpiediggers.com/events/polo-in-the-outback/

The story Quilpie set for outback polo comp first appeared on Queensland Country Life.