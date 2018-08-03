Feds ‘very close’ to drought assistance announcement

There’s more Federal drought support on the way, according to Malcolm Turnbull.

The PM said today that the Government would add to the assistance measures it had announced already, such as extending the Farm Household allowance to a four year term.

Queensland never removed some direct drought subsidies from its books, and NSW last week announced a fresh package of freight and water subsidies.

But it remains to be seen if the Federal government will reinstate any similar measures, which were abandoned under the former Labor Government in 2013 under an agreement of the Coalition of Australian Governments to focus on drought preparedness measures.

“We will be announcing more shortly but I’m staying very closely and constantly on top of this,” Mr Turnbull said.

“We’ll be providing more, we are working very closely with the State Government here in NSW and indeed in Queensland. I was in touch with Niall Blair, the Agriculture Minister about relief only yesterday.

“We’ll have more to say, but I want to just say to all of the farmers in Australia who are going through this drought, we understand this is the land of droughts and flooding rains.”

Deputy PM Michael McCormack said the Federal Government was looking at “what we can further do as far as assistance going forward”, including further discussions with rural communities.

“I am starting up a series of drought forums in Tamworth next week where we will be going around and about with social services experts with the Australian Taxation Office to help farmers through this plight, but again I encourage farmers – don’t self-assess, seek help where you need to and, certainly, the Government has your back.,” Mr McCormack said.

Farmer organisations, private companies and community groups ramped up the drought assistance push last week.

The National Farmers’ Federation joined forces with Channel 9 and Rotary Australia to direct a public donation drive for drought-affected farming families. Visit the 2018 Drought Relief Fund website.

The Australian Red Cross has launched the Disaster Relief and Recovery Appeal.

And you can donate through Buy a Bale as well.