Agtech ‘know-how’ exports extremely valuable; experts

Exports of agricultural technology ‘know-how’ could be of equal, or greater, value than using it to boost on-farm productivity, the Australian Grains Industry Conference has been told.

Rocket Seeder is a Melbourne based food and agriculture technology startup advisor and chairman Matthew Pryor told AGIC delegates Australian needed to build on its reputation as a ‘produce economy.’

“I like to think about it in terms of differentiating between us as a produce economy and a knowledge economy,” Mr Pryor said.

“We have access to great resources to drive productivity in agricultural land – we are really experts at doing that.”

But using technology to make producers more efficient and grow more food was limited by the amount of available land and supply chain constraints.

“At the same time we are producing as much as we can, how can we create a whole new category of products and services, help others leverage our know-how, embed that into products and services and sell them on a global basis ?,” Mr Pryor said.



The increase in agricultural productivity had been running at two per cent “for quite some time.

“I think two per cent is where we need to be, just to keep up with demand from population growth and changes in dietary preferences.”

But he said there were no barriers to the knowledge economy.

“Our growth potential in a knowledge economy is unlimited,” Mr Pryor said.



“In a sense we can be responsible for producing enough food for 100 million people, for 500 million, for one billion, or more, by simply allowing others to get access to the products we create and export them.”

The Chinese One-Belt, One-Road was meant to transition that economy away from its heavy reliance on manufacturing.

“They won’t continue to manufacture in China for much longer,” Mr Pryor said.

“We have to have the same view about our expertise in agricultural technology- globalise that expertise and monetise it.”

Agridigital chief executive Emma Weston agreed agtech, developed in Australia, needed to be scaled up and sold globally.

“This is not necessarily about creating more production within Australia, but actually creating agricultural intellectual property exports,” Ms Weston said.

While Australia only had certain markets where it could export agricultural products, “we can export IP everywhere,” she said.



While he applauded the Victorian Government's global search for Internet of Things providers, for a planned agtech trial, but had reservations if it focussed solely on improving production.

“It’s all very well to have equipment, connected out in the productive environment, but people have to be connected, as well,” Mr Pryor said.

He urged the government to also focus on the people who would use the sensors, machines and automation the IoT would bring.

“They are not going to be sitting in one place, they are going to be out and productive as psosible,” Mr Pryor said.

“They need to have connectivity as much as the devices and machines we are also relying on to provide agricultural productivity.”

