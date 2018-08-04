Farmers not alone, we can do more for drought: McCormack

In many parts of our great Australian agricultural landscape, especially farming regions of North Western NSW and South Western Queensland, many people are doing it extremely tough due to prolonged drought.

While the Federal Government can’t make it rain for our farmers and their communities, we want them to know they’re never alone and our support and concern will never evaporate.

Right now, we are pitching in to lend an even greater helping hand, by looking at any added support measures we can deliver, to help relieve the social and financial pressures caused by some of the worst drought conditions seen for more than half a century in this country.

However, this government and others aren’t alone in offering more of its resources to our farmers, farming families and regional communities to help them navigate a responsible way through this tough and sustained dry spell.

In the great spirit of mateship and generosity that’s typically Australian, which always emerges during a crisis like drought, many community groups, businesses and individuals have already taken positive action to rally behind our farmers during this time of need.

They should all be congratulated for stepping up and helping out.

It would be a monumental, impossible task to single out and praise each of these organisations and the positive initiatives they’ve implemented to raise funds, build greater awareness in the broader Australian community or deliver other forms of timely assistance, such as carting livestock feed to where and when it’s needed most.

However, as Leader of The Nationals, it’s important to publicly recognise and acknowledge the collective efforts of this support which has helped to reduce suffering in our agricultural regions, in conjunction with existing government support programs.

I’d also like to also offer a challenge for other groups out there to look inwards and see what they can do – big or small – to offer their resources and improve the collective response even further.

When farmers win everyone wins and when they struggle we all feel it too.

When farmers are experiencing economic hardship due to drought or any other natural disasters, regional communities and associated agribusinesses share their immediate and ongoing pain.

It’s vitally important these people know they’re not alone fighting this dire battle and there are many reasons to motivate a helping hand.

No income from farm production – be it from wool, sheep, cattle, grains or any other type of agricultural commodity – means there’s no cash to spread out to feed and sustain other associated businesses and services such as transporters, farm contractors or labourers, agronomists, accountants, etc.

That lack of production also has a broader impact on the success of the national economy; especially areas such as employment driven through farm export trade and downstream processing and manufacturing.

Many of these farming communities, their families, businesses and workers are represented by The Nationals in Canberra.

We also understand the broader social impacts of droughts, floods and other natural disasters more than most because we live with the realities of these challenges every day and know the toll it takes, long after the media spotlight has shifted elsewhere.

That’s why additional Federal Government drought support is currently being considered, while our existing drought policy measures are also being fine-tuned and sharpened.

The Federal Liberal and Nationals’ Government has already announced a review of the Farm Household Allowance scheme, to improve the delivery of timely support cash payments to farming families.

During a drought listening tour of regional communities in North West NSW and South West Queensland recently, I joined Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud and other senior ministers and members of parliament to see and hear firsthand how the dry conditions are affecting different communities.

At that time, we announced an additional $20 million to extend the Rural Financial Counselling Service out to 2020 and $2 million to support mental health programs.

Following this tour, the Farm Household Allowance eligibility period was also extended from three years to four years.

This week, the NSW Liberal and Nationals’ Government also announced it would provide an extra $500 million in drought support funding; including transport subsidies which help provide feed to livestock when and where it’s needed.

Rain won’t provide an instant solution to drought and government programs only go so far, in the absence of moisture.

However, the recent contributions of many in the community has seen a selfless team Australia approach towards the drought which has helped to ease the immediate pain and potential suffering of many.

Together we can provide our farmers, families and country communities more of the support they deserve and need during this challenging time, to make a safe passage through this drought.