LambEx kicks off with controversy and a few firsts Sapien Technology, Victoria, delegate James Lawrence was with Rob Egerton-Warburton, Kojonup, Sapien Technology, Vic, delegate Robert Wyld and Nextgen Ag, New Zealand, delegate Mark Ferguson at the Lambex 2018 Fletchers International Exports Welcome Function on Sunday night.

Lambex 2018 chair and Sheep Producers Australia board member and sheep farmer Bindi Murray, Woodanilling, WA.

Fletchers International Exports owner Roger Fletcher, who sponsored the opening event, gave a controversial speech to give delegates “something to think about”.

Queensland delegates Stuart and Pru Barkla of the Darling Downs were enjoying the opening session of Lambex 2018. The couple farm 400 head of Prime SAMM breeding ewes as well as goats. They faced major problems with wild dogs until they finished fencing the property and used 1080 baits to wipe out the predators.

JimJam Texels owner Jim Glover, Boyup Brook, WA, and QFH Multi-Parts representative Kerryn Mickle, Katanning/Kojonup, WA, with CRT WA sales manager, animal systems, Aleesha Hotchkin, Bibra Lake, WA.

Sheep CRC, WA, representative David Masters was with Lambex 2018 organising committee member Kelly Manton-Pearce, Ballara Ag, crop producer Shannon Gosden and Dorper producer Tamara White, QLD, with LA One Economics and Consultancy Lucy Anderton, Frankland, and Westcoast Livestock Jane Bushby, WA, at the Lambex 2018 Fletchers International Exports Welcome Function on Sunday night. Tweet Facebook of

THERE were a few firsts and a little controversy when LambEx 2018 kicked off at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday night.

The Kojonup, WA, based Miotti Transport parked a prime mover with two livestock carrying crates for a visual display, and the opening speeches by LambEx 2018 chair and Sheep Producers Australia board member and Bindi Murray, Woodanilling, WA, and Fletchers International Exports owner Roger Fletcher, were presented on a shearing shed platform - provided by Commander Ag Quip.

Hundreds of delegates shared a few drinks at the Fletchers International Exports welcome function which gave everyone a casual start to the event, although that was not without controversy.

During Mr Fletcher’s speech he said he had to “tell the truth” and highlighted the need for the sheep meat and wool industry bodies to join together as one group to prevent duplication of expenditure and provide a strong voice in lobbying government.

Mr Fletcher said the sheep and wool industries combined were as big as the cattle industry and he didn’t “understand why the sheep and wool industry was not under one banner”.

He said it was important to clean up the splinter organisations across the country and “the quicker we do that the better”.

“We need to improve the industry,” he said.

“With one strong board.

“What that will do is put us in a better position for marketing and negotiating free trade agreements.”

He also said there was a need for industry and the government to plan ahead to meet the needs of producers when facing future droughts.

“Grower organisations have money in the bank,” he said.

“They need to use it to help producers prepare for droughts.

“Government needs to give money to prepare for droughts”, (in the areas of water retention and crops).

He said sheep meat was becoming a luxury item in Australia as the price continued to rise and the wool industry was “the best it’s been in a long time”’.

Mr Fletcher said the industry was in a great position to be able to grow over the next 4-5 years, by about 20 per cent, but world markets needed to be stretched and they needed to find different ways to market the animal.

“One lamb can go to 62 different customers,” Mr Fletcher said (after processing).

He said the product being exported around the world was different than what it use to be and Australia had to go along with the challenge of change to make the most of the demand.

“I hope I’ve given you something to think about,” Mr Fletcher said as he concluded.