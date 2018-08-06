NFF and agribusiness target $100b ag production agenda

Two peak agriculture representative bodies have committed to work together to drive a $36 billion lift in Australia’s farm gate production value to $100 billion.
The National Farmers’ Federation (NFF), representing Australia’s 84,000 farmers, and Agribusiness Australia, representing individuals and corporations across the agri-food chain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Canberra which aims to achieve the target by 2030 – less than 12 years away.
NFF president, Fiona Simson, said the collaboration aimed to strengthen agriculture’s advocacy efforts to grow Australia's farm gate value about 57 per cent from its $63 billion value in 2016-2017.
The value of Australian farm production actually fell to just under $60b last financial year as dry seasonal conditions eroded big gains made in the cropping sector the previous year.
“The on-farm and corporate aspects of agriculture have a mutual interest in many of the policy areas that are a priority to the NFF,” Ms Simson said.
“Issues like tax and regulatory reform; energy policy; infrastructure and trade and market access.
“By working together with Australia’s preeminent agribusiness advocacy group, we will present a powerful, united front to the halls of Canberra and ultimately accelerate agriculture to realise its potential."
A closer working relationship and a more in-depth understanding of each others' perspectives, can only be positive
Agribusiness Australia chairman, Mark Allison, said the NFF had a long and successful history of being the voice of Australian farmers and Agribusiness Australia looked forward to working with the peak farmer body to deliver an improved , more efficient and successful agri-industry.
“Farmers and agribusinesses are co-dependents in the agriculture supply chain, and a closer working relationship and a more in-depth understanding of each others' perspectives, can only be positive," said Mr Allison, also the managing director of Elders.
“Ultimately, today’s partnership is all about a more productive and profitable agricultural sector, where farmers, agribusinesses and the community benefit.”
The NFF and Agribusiness Australia are expected to use their joint commitment to foster a closer understanding of each other’s activities and develop shared alliances when specific farm sector issues may require it.
NFF has room in its membership model for corporate members, and boasts a small number of corporates on its books, including Australia’s biggest listed agribusiness, GrainCorp.
Agribusiness Australia has no membership links with the NFF or vice versa.
- Does this article interest you? Scroll down to the comments section and start the conversation. You only need to sign up once and create a profile in the Disqus comment management system for permanent access to all discussions.