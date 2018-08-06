DAY ONE: Sheepvention in Hamilton: Photos

Ross Jackson, Two Dot, Moyston, with the champion Border Leicester ram.

Timboon's Colin Taylor,Koenarl, brought along his English Leicester stud show team.

Carol Jackson, Two Dot, displays the champion Border Leicester ewe.

Rae Christie, Garvald, Byaduk, with the champion Lincoln ram.

Myamyn's Marylyn Stevens said Sheepvention wouldn't be the same without the Hallyeluyah Ryeland stud taking part.

Byaduk's Garvald stud also took out champion Lincoln ewe, here with Ian Christie.

Mike Deppler, Croydon Corriedale's Condah, was credited with showing an outstanding ram, which was sashed champion by judge Trevor James, South Australia.

South Australian Suffolk breeder, Helen Schultz, Pine Ridge, South Australia, said while it had been a tough year, she was very pleased with her ewe, which won Supreme exhibit.

Younger breeders are starting to take on Hampshire Downs, but the top title went to Helen Raven, Jurambula, Henty NSW.

Daylesford stud Highshire, exhibited Wiltshire Horns - here principals Cathie and Darren Boyd display the champion ewe and ram.

South Australian stud Willaren repeated its Australian Sheep and Wool Show success, with a champion ram - here with Craig Altman, AGF Seeds and stud principal Bill Agnew.

Bruce and Jannie Hodgson with the Champion Australian White ram and reserve champion ewe.

The Habel Family Memorial Trophy for the Best Group of One English Leicesters, a ram and two ewes under one and a half years old, was presented to Koenarl, here with Nick and Vanessa Wootten, judge Nick Cole and Colin Taylor.

Wendy Beer, with four year old Drysdale sheep, Beersheeba Gilbert, from the Benalla stud.

Shan Baker, Booloola White Suffolks, Baringhup, said the Grand Champion ram was as good an animal as he had ever bred.

Tim Ferguson, Mallee Park Poll Dorsets, with the champion ewe.