Woolies to donate “fresh” profits to farmers

Supermarket group, Woolworths, is to donate a day’s profits from sales in its fresh produce and chilled food sections to Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale appeal in support of farmers impacted by drought.

The donation offer applies to sales across Australia on Saturday, August 11.

It follows Woolworths’ initial $1.5 million donation to Rural Aid, plus further store fundraising to buy hay, essential items and counselling support services for farmers in need.

In less than a week Woolworths customers have donated more than $600,000 for Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale appeal at store checkouts nationwide.

Rural Aid chief executive officer, Charles Alde, said the drought appeal co-ordinator had been overwhelmed by the response of the Woolworths store teams and customers had made to its plea for help in the past week.

“Since the supermarket came on board as a partner with an initial $1.5 million donation and opened up fundraising channels in stores, we’ve been able to provide more certainty to hundreds of farmers who have reached out to us in urgent need of feed for their livestock,” he said.

“Additionally we’ve been able to increase vital counselling services available for farming families in regional communities.”

Mr Alder said Australia’s farming community was a resilient one, but there was an urgent need for ongoing support for farmers doing it tough because of the run of extreme seasonal conditions.

Woolworths supermarkets managing director Claire Peters said all profits from sales of fruit and vegetables, meat, bakery, delicatessen and chilled dairy sections at supermarkets and online this Saturday would go towards helping support farmers.

“It’s been amazing to see our customers and store teams rally behind Aussie farmers impacted by this drought,” she said.

“This generosity is making a real difference in rural communities, and has inspired us to build on our support of Rural Aid’s vital work.

Customers can also donate to the Buy a Bale appeal at any Woolworths, Woolworths Metro or Woolworths Petrol store, as well as Woolworths Online.

All donations over $2 are tax deductible and 100 per cent of the funds go to Rural Aid.

