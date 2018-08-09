McIntyre new Cotton Australia chairman

ST George grower Hamish McIntyre is the new chairman of Cotton Australia’s board.

Hamish McIntyre replaces the retiring Simon Corish as chairman of the Board. Mr McIntyre has served as deputy chairman for the last three years.



The appointments were made at Cotton Australia’s annual general meeting, held on the Gold Coast today.

Existing board member, Nigel Burnett, has been appointed the new deputy chairman.



Bernie Bierhoff from the Walgett Cotton Growers’ Association, Susan McCutcheon from the Macquarie Cotton Growers’ Association, and Jeremy Callachor from Namoi Cotton have also been appointed as directors.

Mr Bierhoff and Ms McCutcheon assume board positions vacated by Mr Corish, Barb Grey and Chris Hogendyk. Mr Callachor was an existing director and successfully re-nominated for his board position.

Mr McIntyre said he thanked thank the retiring board members, Simon Corish, Barb Grey and Chris Hogendyk, for their service, hard work and commitment to our industry throughout their tenure on behalf of the Cotton Australia board.



“They are each passionate advocates for Australian cotton, and we wish them well,” Mr McIntyre said.

“Over his three years as chairman, Mr Corish presided over Cotton Australia’s response to industry-wide challenges including spray drift, social licence issues and water policy direction.



“He also encouraged the continued development and further success of the myBMP and Cotton To Market programs – all achievements the entire industry can be proud of.”

Mr McIntyre says the new appointments will assist Cotton Australia in continuing its ongoing work representing the cotton industry to a high standard.

“It is a great honour to be appointed chairman of Cotton Australia’s Board,” Mr McIntyre said. “I’m thoroughly looking forward to leading the Board and further supporting our industry.”

“Similarly, the appointments of Mr Bierhoff and Ms McCutcheon, and the re-appointment of Mr Callachor, will add further depth to the board’s existing expertise, knowledge, and collective passion to represent our growers and enhance our industry.”



