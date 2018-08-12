Faces from the​ 2018 Australian Cotton Industry Awards

2018 Australian Cotton Industry Awards


Check out who we snapped the 2018 Australian Cotton Industry Awards.

Faces from the​ 2018 Australian Cotton Industry Awards

  • Kate Lumber and Alice Devlin, both of Moree, with Ngaire Roughley and Kylie Bruinsma, both of Narrabri.

  • Craig Estens with Michelle and John Baxter, all of Moree.

  • Scott McHaffie and Angus Hogan, AgCo, Melbourne, and Billy Castle, Dirranbandi.

  • Peter Rouse, Sydney, and Andrew Ronald, BSM Global, Sydney.

  • Tim Watson and Todd Peach, both of Hillston.

  • Damien Hamel, Melbourne, and Mick Storrier, Hillston.

  • Paul Cleton, Hillston, Luke Sampson, Wagga Wagga, and Michael Fing, Pittsworth.

  • Sally Ceeney and Amanda Thomas, both of Warren.

  • Rob Long, CSIRO, Geelong, Lachlan Moloney, Jerilderie, and Ben Mulligan, Moree.

  • Sally Watson, Lolita Anaud, and JB Copin, all of Sunland Ag, Hillston.

  • Melonie and James Toscan, Griffith.

  • Georgia Byriell, Gunnedah, and Rebecca Pickering, Woodford.

  • Daisy and Matt Toscan, Darlington Point, and Marilyn and Ian Carter, Quirindi.

  • Jenny Cleton, Angela Peach, and Stacey Storrier, all of Hillston.

  • Helen and Ian Howse, Mungindi, and Malcolm Pritchard, Moree.

  • Matthew Rogan, Tara Russell, and Josh Barron, all from Toowoomba.

  • Helen Redfern, Eimear McDonagh, and Rebecca Cameron, Namoi Cotton, Toowoomba.

  • Steve Whan, National Irrigators Council, Canberra, with Michael Greene and Roy Owens, Salem Alabama.

  • Peter and Jenni Birch, B&W Rural, Moree.

  • Sophie O'Neill, B&W Rural, Moree, and Ally McDonnell, B&W Rural, Mungindi.

  • Sam Redden, Murgon, and Ben Dawson, Moree.

  • Martin Cayzer, Titan Ag, Sydney, Chris Maunder, Titan Ag, Moree, and Andrew Ericsson, Titan Ag, Sydney.

  • Kate O'callaghan, Whitten, and Steve and Melissa Dufty, Leeton.

  • Larry Walsh, Coleambally, and Julieanne Lawrence, Griffith.

  • Sarah Connor, Pursehouse Rural, Pittsworth, Pippi Beer, Spring Ridge, and Kim Duver, Gunnedah.

  • Nicholas Beer, Spring Ridge, Ben Leys, Gunnedah, and Adam Altmann, Gunnedah.

  • Karen Weymough, Griffith, adam Dellwo, Elders, Deniliquin, Brett McAllister, Elders, Griffith, and Peter Hubbard, Suncorp Bank, Griffith.

Pictures by Hayley Skelly-Kennedy.

Over 1000 guests gathered at the 2018 Australian Cotton Industry Awards on Thursday evening, celebrating another fantastic year in cotton, recognising some outstanding achievers in the industry, and capping off a big three days of conference.

The carnivale theme was a crowd pleaser, and so too was the master of ceremonies, comedian Tom Gleeson, who kept the crowd in hysterics. 

Recognising excellence and achievement in Australia’s cotton industry throughout the supply chain, from growers and ginners to product suppliers, consultants, agronomists and researchers, award recipients were:

  • Monsanto Grower of the Year: Brett Corish, ‘Mundine’, Goondiwindi, Qld
  • AgriRisk High Achiever of the Year: Bernie Bierhoff, farm manager at Avondale Ag, Rowena, NSW
  • ADAMA Chris Lehmann Trust Young Cotton Achiever of the Year: William Back, Auscott Ltd, Narrabri, NSW
  • Cotton Seed Distributors Researcher of the Year: Dr Joseph Foley, Dr Malcolm Gillies and Dr Alison McCarthy, University of Southern Queensland, Toowoomba, Qld
  • IPF Service to Industry Award: David Montgomery, Moree, NSW
