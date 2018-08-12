Faces from the​ 2018 Australian Cotton Industry Awards

Over 1000 guests gathered at the 2018 Australian Cotton Industry Awards on Thursday evening, celebrating another fantastic year in cotton, recognising some outstanding achievers in the industry, and capping off a big three days of conference.
The carnivale theme was a crowd pleaser, and so too was the master of ceremonies, comedian Tom Gleeson, who kept the crowd in hysterics.
Recognising excellence and achievement in Australia’s cotton industry throughout the supply chain, from growers and ginners to product suppliers, consultants, agronomists and researchers, award recipients were:
- Monsanto Grower of the Year: Brett Corish, ‘Mundine’, Goondiwindi, Qld
- AgriRisk High Achiever of the Year: Bernie Bierhoff, farm manager at Avondale Ag, Rowena, NSW
- ADAMA Chris Lehmann Trust Young Cotton Achiever of the Year: William Back, Auscott Ltd, Narrabri, NSW
- Cotton Seed Distributors Researcher of the Year: Dr Joseph Foley, Dr Malcolm Gillies and Dr Alison McCarthy, University of Southern Queensland, Toowoomba, Qld
- IPF Service to Industry Award: David Montgomery, Moree, NSW