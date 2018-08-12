Top Ekka beef cattle showing | Video

Top Ekka beef cattle showing | Video


Commercial
Aa

Watch: A highlight during Ekka was the Royal Queensland Show’s Champion of Champions stud cattle interbreed judging with more accolades going to the Simmental and Angus cattle breeds.

A highlight during Ekka was the Royal Queensland Show’s Champion of Champions stud cattle interbreed judging with more accolades going to the Simmental and Angus cattle breeds. Watch the action and excitement of the stud judging here:

Aa
Royal Queensland Show Interbreed Stud Cattle Judging Show

Post by Royal Queensland Show Interbreed Stud Cattle Judging Show.

The Royal Queensland Show’s cattle sections have been a big success this year with 29 stud cattle breeds judged in Ekka’s main arena, 330 nominated led steers and heifers and 2004 head of record prime cattle entries nominated.

Royal Queensland Show Interbreed stud cattle judging show with hosts Melody Labinsky and Martin Bunyard.

Royal Queensland Show Interbreed stud cattle judging show with hosts Melody Labinsky and Martin Bunyard.

A total of 970 stud cattle entries were nominated for competition at the year’s Ekka and were judged over August 9 and 10.

The beef small breed stud cattle judging will be held at the Royal Queensland Show this Friday August 17.

Another highlight of Ekka’s cattle events was the Breakfast Creek Hotel not being afraid to open their wallets for a quality steak. The well-known steakhouse paid $52 a kilogram (dressed weight) for the grand champion led steer of the Royal Queensland Show. 

The story Top Ekka beef cattle showing | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Most popular

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.