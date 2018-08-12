The Royal Queensland Show’s cattle sections have been a big success this year with 29 stud cattle breeds judged in Ekka’s main arena, 330 nominated led steers and heifers and 2004 head of record prime cattle entries nominated.



Royal Queensland Show Interbreed stud cattle judging show with hosts Melody Labinsky and Martin Bunyard.

A total of 970 stud cattle entries were nominated for competition at the year’s Ekka and were judged over August 9 and 10.



The beef small breed stud cattle judging will be held at the Royal Queensland Show this Friday August 17.

Another highlight of Ekka’s cattle events was the Breakfast Creek Hotel not being afraid to open their wallets for a quality steak. The well-known steakhouse paid $52 a kilogram (dressed weight) for the grand champion led steer of the Royal Queensland Show.

The story Top Ekka beef cattle showing | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.