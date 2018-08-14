Ekka prime beef carcase award winners Jim Hutchinson, beef procurement, Coles awarded Pen of Three Pasturefed or Grainfed Steers and/or Heifers third place to Girlie Goody.

Franz scores rare carcase comp double

GLENN and Kathleen Franz, Wahroonga, Jandowae, and their son Mitch pulled a rare Ekka double, winning both the Coles and Woolworths carcase competitions.

Mr Franz, who is a well known cattle buyer and runs the breeding and backgrounding operation Darr Creek Pastoral, said the entries were homebred cattle that had been specifically selected for the Ekka.

Glenn, Mitch and Kathleen Franz, Jandowae, with Jim Hutchinson (left), Coles and Matt Spry, Woolworths.

The steers had been fed for 78 days at Waloona, Millmerran, in preparation for the competition.

The Woolworths cattle were Angus/Limousin-cross steers treated with HGPs. The steers were processed at Teys Australia at Beenleigh in the value based MSA competition.

Second place in the Woolworths competition went to Kirsty Pitkin, B Feeders, Warwick, with a Speckle Park entry. In third place was Rich Enterprises, Wandoan, with an Angus-cross entry.

Steve Groom, JBS, with JBS-John Sullivan memorial shield winner Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla, and Katrina Masters and Lenore Sullivan representing the Sullivan family.

The non-HGP Coles entry, included the champion carcase and were from Santa/Droughtmaster cows that had been crossed with Euro bulls. Those cattle were processed at ACC, Cannon Hill according to Coles’ specifications.

Second place in the Coles competition went to the Sullivan family, Riverglen Pastoral, Condamine, with a Charolais-cross entry. In third place was Girlie Goody, Malakoff, Monto, with Limousin-cross.

Andrew and Fiona Bassingthwaighte, Yarragwonga, Wallumbilla, won the JBS pasture fed competition with their entry of six Santa steers.

The Bassingthwaightes were presented with the John Sullivan memorial shield for cattle suited to the Japanese trade with no more than four permanent teeth. Those cattle were processed at Dinmore.

The Bassingthwaightes also scored second place in the JBS competition with another Santa entry. In third place were John and Estelle Drynan, Gallinani, Esk, with Charbray steers.

The Sullivan family, Riverglen Pastoral, Condamine, had both the champion and reserve champion carcases in the JBS competition with Charolais-cross entries.

Bovine appreciation club wins Ekka carcase

Peter and Pauline Grant, The Downfall Limousins, near Stanthorpe (light weight steer class winners), Gemma Lydford representing Coonamble High School Bovine Appreciation Club (heavy weight steer class winner and grand champion carcase), and Travis Worth, Singleton, NSW (medium weight steer class winner).

New South Wales has snatched the Royal Queensland Show’s grand champion led steer carcase title during the prime beef carcase awards on Saturday.

The Coonamble High School Bovine Appreciation Club’s Limousin-cross steer carcase accumulated the most points on the hook competition to be awarded grand champion led steer carcase and the Ken Crotty OAM Perpetual Trophy.

Coonamble High School Bovine Appreciation Club’s Adam Macrae said the win was a great honour and the credit goes to all the Coonamble High School students who participated in preparing, feeding and showing the led steer called Bubba.

The heavyweight class steer tipped the scales at 518 kilograms with a carcase weight of 310.8 kilograms and a solid 60 per cent carcase meat yield. Also, helping the champion steer carcase take out top honours was an even fat cover of 9 millimetres on the rump and 8 millimetres on the rib area with an eye muscle area of 108 centimetres squared.

The grand champion Bubba steer was also awarded the Woolworths champion heavyweight carcase and the Barry Conroy Memorial Trophy.

Taking out the Woolworths champion medium weight carcase was Travis Worth, Tractor Charolais, Singleton, NSW steer who weighed 482 kilograms with a carcase meat yield of 61.2 per cent.

The Woolworths champion light weight carcase and the SSF Melrose Memorial Trophy was bestowed on the steer exhibit from Peter Grant, The Downfall Limousins, near Stanthorpe. The steer weighed-in at 350 kilograms with a carcase meat yield of 63.5 percent.

Elders led steer jackpot competition overall winner across the hoof and hook was awarded to first-time exhibitors Shaun Daley, Clifton and Julia Simmons with a Angus-cross steer.

