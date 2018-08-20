One of these Dads will win

Brooke Jenkins sent in this photo of her dad Luke. She wrote: "My Dad is the best because he takes me and my little brother Sam horse riding. We love him!"

Maggie Mercer sent in this photo of her dad, Andy Mercer. She said: "Dad works so hard and even when he is worn out he always cuddles us and tucks us in. He rocks and we love him."

Celine Baker sent in this photo of her dad, Craig Baker. She said: "My dad is the best. Recently he suffered from a severe brain hemorrhage while doing what he loves the most, farming."

Holly Douglas sent in this picture of her dad, Garth Douglas. She said: "I'm a girl, my Mum, three sisters and dog are girls. Dad's a boy... He pushes through. He'd push through better with a Landboss UTV."

Harry Crouch sent in this photo of his dad Travis Crouch. He said "Daddy lets me help him do the farm jobs, daddy makes me laugh, daddy’s hugs, daddy’s newspaper (The Land). And kicks the ball with me."

Breanna Cross sent in this photo of her dad Bob. She said: "Working on the land all your life can take its toll but dad still manages to keep the farm running even in this big dry."

Ella McMahon sent in this picture of her dad Matt. She said: "My dad helped me beat cancer. Now he comes to school every day to help with my rehabilitation (even though there’s farm work to do!)"

Indi Sutherland sent in this photo of her dad Mark. She said "Everyone's dads are the best ... but my daddy loves to play shops & dolls and he lets me help him shave. I love him xxx"

Abbi Reiser sent in this pic of her dad Garth and said "because he’s my dad."

Jodie Ottley sent in this photo of her dad John Bailey. She said: "Dad loves his family and this land. He sings/recites Australian poetry loudly while farming. His knees are buggered though - he needs this. Love him!"

Molly and Charlotte Purcell sent in this picture of their dad Luke. They wrote "He is helpful and loves us and works hard to give us what we have, Happy Father's Day."

Abby and Tamsyn Black sent in this photo with their dad Peter. They said "Our dad is the best because he loves teaching us everything he knows about farming and being a mechanic."

Aubrie McCabe sent in this pic of her dad Martin. She said "Even after a long, hard days work on the farm, dad always makes time for cuddles."

Aimee, Lucy, Strath Bettess sent in this photo of their dad Richard. They said "My dad is the best because he is funny and caring and makes you laugh no matter what mood you're in."

Patrick Johnson sent in this picture with his dad Daniel. He said "Dad teaches me how to work, fix and drive things on the farm but also takes me fishing when he has time. I love fishing."

Alexis Bridge sent in this picture with her dad Steven. She said "Daddy is the best. He looks after me and loves me so much. He teaches me the right thing and always helps me."

Connor Lindenmayer sent in this photo with his dad Ross. He said: "My dad does anything to make us happy, even if he looks silly. He works hard on our farm but still has fun with us."

Abby Brunskill sent in this picture of her dad Peter. She said "My dad’s the best, provides for his nest. Farming puts him to the test always enjoys life’s zest. Keeps his animals close to his chest."

Maddaleinea Polzin sent in this picture of Bruce Polzin. She said: "Dad works around the clock, yet still gives his all to us. Best poppy/dad a girl could ask for. I’d be lost without my hero."

Sophia Coad sent in this picture with her dad Chris. She said: "Dad does things that I want him to even though he doesn’t want to, like looking after baby birds and lambs that may not live."

Zoe Weir with her dad Benjamin. She said: "Ben is the best dad in the world. He puts his kids before anything. Always taking them out riding and given them the best childhood!"

Lauren Dick sent in this photo of her dad Brett. She said: "He has served 31 years in the army and has helped raise 4 kids. He is looking to retire to the rural life."

Harry Bennett sent in this picture of his dad Tim. He said: "I broke my arm, dad works hard never leaves the farm, I woke up after the operation, my dad was there."

Nathan Johnston sent in this photo with his dad Ken. He said: "My dads the best because he helps me achieve my goals and I'd be lost without him."

Thomas and Sophie Everitt sent in this photo of their dad Justin. He said: "Our Daddy works tirelessly on our farm to provide for our family, and also contributes to the local community - volunteer firefighter, groups and sporting clubs."

Angus Robertson sent in this picture of his dad Mark. He said "You will never meet a man who is more resilient, loving, hardworking and driven to provide the happiest life for his wife and six kids."

Ruby Arthur sent in this photo of her dad John. She said: "Dad helps clean my room. Gives big cuddles, sings old McDonald songs at bedtime. We go for rides to check cows and climb on the cattle yards."

Joe Rocca sent in this photo of his dad Ross. He said: ""A selfless caring and compassionate man always helping his kids, grand kids or a mate in need. He never asks for anything."

Lane Williams sent in this photo of their dad Mark Stewart. Lane said: "Awesome dad cause I’m that kid that loves farm work Dad let’s me help on the tractor, feed stock, sheep work etc Goooooo DAD!!!!"