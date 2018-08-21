WA grower claims world’s biggest blueberry

AUSTRALIA has grown the world’s largest blueberry.

While it didn’t make national headlines at the time, Perth-based OZblu blueberries notched up official recognition by the Guinness World Records in March for a 12.39gm whopper.



The plump package measured 3.56cm across, making it larger than a 50c piece.

The blueberry was the result of natural breeding by Dave and Leasa Mazzardis, who work for the international export and breeding company.



WHOPPER: The big blueberry, clearly falling outside a size measurement card.

OZblu has more than 40 farms globally growing the OZblu varieties. The company continues to expand and invest in new blueberry orchards and recently kicked off its latest joint venture into the Americas.

Co-founder and global chief executive officer of OZblu, Roger Horak, said it was important to remember however that size isn’t all that matters.



“For OZblu this is an incredible achievement and we are incredibly proud of David and Leasa Mazzardis for growing this profound blueberry,” Mr Horak said.



“We are intent on growing the best blueberries on the market and this means that taste, crunch and flavor are our priorities.



“Dave just happens to grow record sized fruit too.”

Mr Mazzardis said blueberries in general would remain in the spotlight due to their health attributes.



“There is no doubt that blueberries will fast track the sales of other popular fruit as this superfood continues to remain on consumer radars and recognition is given to the powerful nutritional punch that purple food provides,” Mr Mazzardis said.

Since making their first commercial planting in 2013, OZblu has made a significant investment in global blueberry production.



Focusing on high-level ethical, technical and sustainable production, while taking advantage of the different climates and rainfall seasons across the globe, OZblu is able to produce blueberries year-round.

