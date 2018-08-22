Turnbull v Dutton: Who voted for whom?

With the support of just seven more Liberal MPs, Peter Dutton would have toppled Malcolm Turnbull on Tuesday and become the 30th prime minister of Australia.



Who voted for him? Here is the list as we understand it:

TURNBULL (48 votes)

Malcolm Turnbull

Craig Laundy

Ken Wyatt

Paul Fletcher

Dan Tehan

Kelly O’Dwyer

Christian Porter

Julie Bishop

Scott Morrison

Mitch Fifield

Christopher Pyne

Mathias Cormann

Marise Payne

Simon Birmingham

Michaelia Cash

Josh Frydenberg

Alex Hawke

John McVeigh

Rowan Ramsey

Nola Marino

Julian Leeser

John Alexander

Trevor Evans

Tim Wilson

Stuart Robert

Chris Crewther

Sarah Henderson

Jason Falinski

Lucy Wicks

David Coleman

Jane Prentice

Julia Banks

Ann Sudmalis

Russell Broadbent

Trent Zimmerman

Ian Goodenough

Steven Irons

Melissa Price

Lucy Gichuhi

Jane Hume

Richard Colbeck

Scott Ryan

Anne Ruston

Linda Reynolds

Ian Macdonald

Slade Brockman

Jonathan Duniam

Tony Smith



DUTTON (35 votes)