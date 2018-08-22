Turnbull v Dutton: Who voted for whom?

With the support of just seven more Liberal MPs, Peter Dutton would have toppled Malcolm Turnbull on Tuesday and become the 30th prime minister of Australia.
Who voted for him? Here is the list as we understand it:
TURNBULL (48 votes)
- Malcolm Turnbull
- Craig Laundy
- Ken Wyatt
- Paul Fletcher
- Dan Tehan
- Kelly O’Dwyer
- Christian Porter
- Julie Bishop
- Scott Morrison
- Mitch Fifield
- Christopher Pyne
- Mathias Cormann
- Marise Payne
- Simon Birmingham
- Michaelia Cash
- Josh Frydenberg
- Alex Hawke
- John McVeigh
- Rowan Ramsey
- Nola Marino
- Julian Leeser
- John Alexander
- Trevor Evans
- Tim Wilson
- Stuart Robert
- Chris Crewther
- Sarah Henderson
- Jason Falinski
- Lucy Wicks
- David Coleman
- Jane Prentice
- Julia Banks
- Ann Sudmalis
- Russell Broadbent
- Trent Zimmerman
- Ian Goodenough
- Steven Irons
- Melissa Price
- Lucy Gichuhi
- Jane Hume
- Richard Colbeck
- Scott Ryan
- Anne Ruston
- Linda Reynolds
- Ian Macdonald
- Slade Brockman
- Jonathan Duniam
- Tony Smith
DUTTON (35 votes)
- Peter Dutton
- Michael Sukkar
- Greg Hunt
- Steve Ciobo
- Michael Keenan
- Angus Taylor
- Alan Tudge
- Concetta Fierravanti-Wells
- Ross Vasta
- Craig Kelly
- Bert van Manen
- Tony Abbott
- Kevin Andrews
- Andrew Hastie
- Jason Wood
- Luke Howarth
- Nicolle Flint
- Tony Pasin
- Ted O’Brien
- Ben Morton
- Andrew Wallace
- Karen Andrews
- Rick Wilson
- Andrew Laming
- Sussan Ley
- Eric Abetz
- Scott Buchholz
- David Bushby
- David Fawcett
- Jim Molan
- James McGrath
- James Paterson
- Zed Seselja
- Amanda Stoker
- Dean Smith
- Absent: Arthur Sinodinos