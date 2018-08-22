CRIME prevention has been a key message to come out of the NSW Police stand during AgQuip this year.

Members of the firearms registry, uniformed police and the Rural Crime Squad have been on hand to give farmers information about crime prevention techniques throughout the event.



Gunnedah police Sergeant Terry Melville said it was important visitors came by the stand.



“We have some great tips about securing your property and ensuring you don’t become a victim of preventable crime,” Sergeant Melville said.



“In the past few months around our area, we have seen a number of vehicles stolen that either were not locked or had the keys left in the ignition.

“I suppose that would be one of our major messages that we are passing on at the moment.”

Sergeant Melville said visitors had also been asking questions of representatives from the Rural Crime Squad and the firearms registry.

“It’s so good to have these guys here to meet with visitors,” he said.

“The gun amnesty is in full swing at the moment and there is plenty of information here to help people who are looking to hand back any unwanted firearms or ammunition.



“As for the Rural Crime Squad, they are also giving visitors plenty of information in regards to crime prevention.

“With things as dry as they are at the moment, they are seeing a bit of a surge in theft of property such as diesel and equipment, and in some cases even the theft of hay.

“So they are helping people ensure their feed and equipment is as safe as possible.”

The NSW Police stand also has free merchandise for children.



“There is all kinds of stuff here for the kids,” Sergeant Melville said.

“It’s important to us to connect with kids and break down any fear barriers that may exist, and these events are perfect for that.”

NSW Police will be based at stand H-16 during AgQuip

NSW Police Force show a strong presence at AgQuip 2018