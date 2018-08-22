Adam Harvey encourages AgQuip crowds to seek drought assistance

FRESH off the high of recording his new album, country music singer Adam Harvey stopped in for a far more down to earth performance.

On a makeshift stage in the middle of AgQuip, Harvey encouraged farmers to pop in to the Salvation Army and get the help they need.

“The Salvation Army want to be able to help people not only mentally, but to hand out money,” he said.

“I always look at my job as escapism, people want to escape all the problems of the world in country and regional areas.

“If they can have a bit of a laugh, forget that stuff and have a singalong then I guess I’m doing my job.”

Harvey played a few crowd favourites and tracks from his new album The Nashville Tapes.

At the end of the day its about creating awareness of the drought across Australia and encouraging farmers to get help he said.

“Especially for the people in the cities who don’t understand how desperate things really are,” he said.

“If we can convey that to people it’s something we need to do.”

