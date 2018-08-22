AgQuip surges ahead in Gunnedah despite drought conditions AgQuip founder Max Ellis, Fairfax Rural Events group manager Kate Nugent, Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson open AgQuip.

AgQuip 2018 officially opened on Wednesday in Gunnedah.

The 46th annual event was launched by Fairfax Rural Events group manager Kate Nugent, Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson. AgQuip founder Max Ellis was also present.

“AgQuip has been a paramount of information for farmers and exhibitors,” Mrs Nugent said.

“We need all of you for a thriving, efficient, forward-thinking farm industry.”

Cr Chaffey said people kept “coming back” to AgQuip despite the drought.



“The drought conditions throughout Australia certainly put a question mark over how successful AgQuip would be,” he said.

“Those that participated this morning and those that participated yesterday showed that it has been the right choice. It is successful and will continue to be past its 46th year.”



Mrs Nugent noted the farming community’s “remarkable resilience”.



“We must remember the rain will come down, the crops will bloom and the cattle will fatten,” she said.

Mr Anderson echoed her words.

“This is not the first drought, this will not be the last drought. We will get through,” he said.

“It will rain and we will rejoice. And as they say, there’s money in mud.”

