Country Women’s Association revved up for AgQuip

AgQuip has been non-stop for the Namoi group of the CWA, with a number of branches joining forces for the three days.

Gunnedah member Kris Scott said the shed had been “absolutely flat-chat” and Emerald Hill branch president Yvonne Argent said she was "gobsmacked” that Tuesday was so busy because it’s usually a quieter day.

On Tuesday, made up 24 loaves of bread into sandwiches, with few remaining by the afternoon. On Wednesday, they increased to 30 loaves to feed the hungry hordes.

The group was thrilled to receive a donation of a quad bike from Andrew Miller of Grudge Imports, which will be raffled off to raise funds for farming families in the drought.



“We couldn’t knock it back,” Bellata member Rhonda McPherson said.

Already by Tuesday afternoon, the group was up to its eighth book of raffle tickets on their AgQuip site at A23. The raffle will be drawn on September 7.

The CWA is also looking for a space to store a semi-trailer of food packages from the central coast. They have a temporary storage space for two weeks but will need assistance after that. The CWA is also expecting donations of children’s clothes from the North Shore, Sydney and is also looking for farming families to receive baby packs, toiletry packs and water.

“We really need help,” Ms Argent said.



To offer a space, phone Yvonne Argent on 0490 926 917.

The CWA will continue fundraising for the drought in September during CWA Awareness Week.

