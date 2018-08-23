VISITORS of this year’s AgQuip have been treated to demonstrations of the latest in farming technology.

Included in the variety was some of the latest in fencing and rural feeding technology at the Landmark Stand.

Featuring a state of the art fence post sinker and a new cow feed pad, the Landmark stand offered up a variety of exciting products.

Geohex sales manger Josh Lewis said the new paneling system would help farmers limit damage around their properties.

“This product is perfect for stock herds of any size,” Mr Lewis said.

“It allows the farmer to lay down the matting, fill it with any kind of crushed rock they like and allow their herds to move to things like feeders and troughs without creating too much damage.

“I think it is particularly useful around water troughs because even during dry times, cattle tend to cause fittings to come lose and flood the area around the trough.

“These Geohex panels will give farmers and their herds solid footing all year round regardless of how wet or dry it is.”

ON DISPLAY: The Honda Post Driver was being demonstrated at the Gunnedah Landmark stand at AgQuip. Photo: Billy Jupp

Mr Lewis said the technology was also being used to benefit people as well as stock.

“We actually have a client at the moment who is using the system to help disabled people and people in wheelchairs access the water while at the beach,” he said.

“It’s actually really clever because the panels have the same strength as concrete but are easy to install and move, more cost effective and can also allow particularly farmers to use any problem rocks they otherwise wouldn’t have a use for.”



Read Also:

Along with the Geohex pads, the Landmark stand was also offering up Honda Post Driver demonstrations.

The appliance slips over the top of fencing posts and automatically drives them into the ground.

Both products will be stocked at Gunnedah Landmark in the future.

The story AgQuip showcases the latest in rural feeding technology first appeared on Namoi Valley Independent.