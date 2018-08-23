THE subjects of drought and farming assistance have been a constant for Tamworth Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party candidate Jeff Bacon during his time in AgQuip.

Throughout his time at AgQuip, the Breeza native has taken time to meet with visitors and discuss the big issues that he thinks will shape the 2019 state election.

“I suppose the biggest and most common thing that has been raised with me by visitors throughout this event is government support,” Mr Bacon said.

“A lot of people have shared with me their feelings about the current drought assistance package and how they feel that things have been let go too far.

“I am genuinely surprised at the amount of Nationals Party supporters who have come up to our stand and said ‘look we’re done, we’re jumping ship and we are going to support you’.”

Mr Bacon said he was giving his election campaign “110 per cent effort.”

“I work in the electorate and I think the support is there, I am actually blown away by some of the support that is out there for me.



“It’s an opportunity that not everyone gets and I am going to do my best to do right by the electorate.”

ON A ROLL: Tamworth Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Jeff Bacon has been meeting visitors at AgQuip. Photo: Billy Jupp

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate said he would like to see contingencies put in place to assist in any future droughts.

“We really need to get some solid policies about protection and set points of when we need to start offering assistance,” Mr Bacon said.

“I think that if we do that and have those polices in place then we won’t find ourselves in a position like this in the future.”

The NSW state election will be held on March 23 2019.

The story Jeff Bacon connects with locals at AgQuip during race for office first appeared on Namoi Valley Independent.