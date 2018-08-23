Drought a common topic for candidates during AgQuip 2018 TACKLING THE ISSUES: Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson fields questions from some of AgQuip's younger visitors. Photo: Billy Jupp

TACKLING THE ISSUES: Tamworth Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Jeff Bacon was on hand throughout AgQuip to answer visitors questions. Photo: Billy Jupp



ISSUES such as drought and government support have been coming thick and fast for the region’s politicians during this year’s AgQuip event in Gunnedah.

With representatives from The Nationals and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party in attendance, visitors have sought answers to all of their questions.



Tamworth MP and Nationals member Kevin Anderson said one topic dominated many conversations he had throughout the event.

“There’s no doubt the subject of the drought has been a common one today [Tuesday],” Mr Anderson said.

“People have been coming to me to share their stories, ask some questions and find out what support is available, which to me is the best part about these events.

“The beauty of these events is you can be just outside of your stand and people will come and have a chat.



“Given that there many support networks here, too, having a chat is such a positive thing for anyone in need to do and I encourage them to continue to reach out.”

AgQuip was also used as a platform for parties to begin campaigning for the 2019 NSW election.

Tamworth Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party candidate Jeff Bacon said he had received a great deal of support from visitors throughout the event.



“A lot of people have shared with me their feelings about the current drought assistance package and how they feel that things have been let go too far,” Mr Bacon said.



“I am genuinely surprised at the amount of National Party supporters who have come up to our stand and said ‘Look, we’re done; we’re jumping ship and we are going to support you’.”



Mr Bacon said he was giving his election campaign “110 per cent effort”.

“I work in the electorate and I think the support is there; I am actually blown away by some of the support that is out there for me.

“It’s an opportunity that not everyone gets and I am going to do my best to do right by the electorate.”

The NSW state election will be held on March 23, 2019.



