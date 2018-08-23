A sense of bush spirit flows through AgQuip 2018 | Opinion

BUSH SPIRIT: Thousands of visitors flocked to AgQuip this year. Photo: Billy Jupp

Whether that’s having a chin wag over the fence with a neighbour or getting together at local sports, getting out and about is what bush people do.

These qualities were once again on full display at this year’s AgQuip.



Sure the smell of steak sandwiches may fill your nostrils but the sound of conversation, wherever you were filled the air.

It’s no secret that AgQuip is a mammoth event with something for everyone and this year was no different.



But there is one thing that binds anyone that attends the annual event.

Having a chat.

It may be with one of the 3000 exhibitors that are strutting their stuff or with a friend you haven’t seen for a while.

Read Also:

Everyone loves a good conversation, especially when times are tough.



In this humble reporters opinion, the ability to have a chat with anyone is one of the true pleasures of living in the country.

Sure everyone is busy, we all know someone or many people who at the moment are spending most of their day feeding stock.

But a chat can accomplish so much.

With support like Local Land Services and the Rural Finical Counselling service on hand at AgQuip, the conversation was constant.

To me that is good to see.

The conversation won’t and shouldn’t stop there.

These services are in for the long haul much like all of us who are experiencing this drought first hand.

While some may not be sure if the support they need is on offer from these services take it from me there is no harm in asking.

Visiting these and many the various support services stands throughout AgQuip was truly eye-opening.

To see the variety and diversity that was on offer was pleasing to say the least.

My hat goes off to AgQuip’s organisers for encouraging these services to come on board and showcase what support is on offer.

If you didn’t make it to AgQuip there are plenty of ways to reach out and discover what support is available.

Or if a chat is more your speed rest assured this reporters ears are always open.

The story A sense of bush spirit flows through AgQuip 2018 | Opinion first appeared on Namoi Valley Independent.