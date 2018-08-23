AgQuip is done and dusted for another year | Photos With sites fully booked, there was plenty to see and do at AgQuip. Photo: Gareth Gardner 210818GGA08



























THOUSANDS of visitors from around the world have passed through the gates of AgQuip this year.

More than 3000 exhibitors welcomed visitors and provided them with a variety of different products and activities across the three days.

Despite the region’s drought conditions, organisers have been pleased with the turn-out.

Fairfax Rural Events manager Kate Nugent said it was pleasing to see so many people visit the event.

“Tuesday saw a terrific crowd file through the gates, followed by another pleasing crowd on Wednesday,” Ms Nugent said.

“I think what is the most pleasing thing about this event is that it has met the needs of our farmers, farming families and professional farmers who attend every year.

“Over the past three days, I think the most memorable comment I have had from a visitor was, ‘I read the Bible every night, but I only come to church once a year – and this is my church’.”

Ms Nugent said she believed many exhibitors had benefited from the event.



“Given the drought conditions that are currently gripping our state, I think many of the exhibitors would have reassessed their goals in terms of sales this year,” she said.

“However, from what I am hearing from exhibitors, there was still plenty of sales conducted throughout the event and from what I am told plenty of leads for exhibitors to follow in the future.

“I think, based on those goals – which are different to those in years past – this has been an extremely successful event.”

The Fairfax Rural Events manager said overall this year’s AgQuip had been “very memorable”.

“As is the case every year, there is something for everyone at AgQuip and this year was no different,” she said.

“Truly, it is a great event for Gunnedah.”​



