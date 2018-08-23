Gunnedah moves one step closer to long awaited overpass project

GUNNEDAH is now one step closer to a new $61 million rail overpass after a contractor for the project was announced on Thursday.

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson announced construction of the new overpass would begin later this year.

Mr Anderson said Gunnedah’s second rail overpass was a long time coming.

“This is a significant project probably the biggest project that Gunnedah will ever see,” Mr Anderson said.



“The project will not only improve heavy vehicle access through Gunnedah, but also result in safer trips for all road users.”



IN MOTION: Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson announce a contractor has been chosen for the new Gunnedah rail overpass project. Photo: Photo: Billy Jupp

Mr Anderson said the new overpass would help boost the Gunnedah economy.

“The bridge will be built west of the Maize Mill, on the Oxley Highway, and connect with Warrabungle Street,” he said.

“The new route replaces the existing New Street level crossing, which will be permanently closed as part of this project.

“All kinds of businesses will benefit from this project as the new overpass will provide an unrestricted higher mass limit freight route through Gunnedah, which should attract a variety of new business.”

Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey said the construction of the new overpass would be a major boost for the community.

“It’s no secret that as a council we have aspirations to be home to a number of processing industries,” Cr Chaffey said.



“So not only will this new overpass helps us move towards making that a reality, but it will also improve traffic flow for our residents and also make it even easier for our emergency services to access every part of town.”

Construction of the new overpass is expected to begin later this year.

