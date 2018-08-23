Gunnedah showgrounds to benefit from state government funds

THE Gunnedah Showground is set to receive a major facelift thanks to the NSW Government.

The facility is set to receive $289,000 to help upgrade amenities in the hope it will attract more events.

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said he was very pleased to see the showground receive an upgrade.



“We are looking to continue the investment into the Gunnedah shire and the showground is a significant part of the Gunnedah community,” Mr Anderson said.

“Coming up later this year is Gunnedah’s first ever energy, innovation and mining expo and we need to make sure that the showgrounds are ready to host that event.

“As well as that, this upgrade will also go a long way to attracting more events and more diverse events to Gunnedah in the future.”



Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey said it was pleasing to see the state government supporting the shire.

“This funding is yet another example of the great support our shire has seen from Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and the NSW Government,” Cr Chaffey said.

“In terms of the upcoming expo, it is great to see that this sort of investment is going towards making it a huge success and I think is just another example of what can be achieved when the different levels of government work together.”

Upgrade works at the showgrounds are set to begin in the coming weeks.

