‘Disgraceful act’: 30 bales of hay stolen from Tamworth farm

RURAL crime police are appealing for help after dozens of bales of hay were stolen from a farm near Tamworth.

The 30 small square bales of hay were taken from a paddock at the property off Browns Lane at Hallsville on August 17.

Rural crime officers said the “disgraceful act” occurred between midday and 12.30pm and are hoping someone might have seen suspicious vehicles or activity in the area, which is near Fossickers Way, or Manilla Road as locals call it.

“Please help us solve this and help the farmer that is without this hay for their stock,” a police spokesperson said, in a public appeal for help.



Anyone with information is urged contact rural crime detectives at Tamworth Police Station on 6768 2999.

Meanwhile, 30 sheep reported as stolen from a paddock near Inverell have been found.

Forty, mixed-sex hoggets in full wool, ready to shear, were duffed from a paddock at Yellow Dam west of Emmaville.

As the sheep were being fed daily the owner noticed the loss almost straight away and reported directly to the Rural Crime Prevention Team at Inverell, police said.

Following a public appeal by police, 24 hours later 30 of the 40 missing sheep were back in their paddock.

“While 10 are still missing we count this as a really good result,” Detective Senior Constable Gavin Berry said.

“The secret to avoiding stock theft is to maintain fences, count your stock and report losses straight away.”



Northern Daily Leader with Jamie Brown