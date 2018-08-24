Rain on the way ‘could save northern crops’

Farmers in the north of the state are hoping for crop saving rain from Friday into the weekend, with over 20-30mm predicted over many parts of the northern slopes and ranges.



McGregor Gourlay Moree agronomist Scott Rogers said if the rain arrived as predicted and there was between 20-30mm, it would save many wheat and barley crops planted in the Moree district, especially in the prime hard wheat area north of Moree, referred to as the Golden Triangle.



The word around the Moree district also is that if the rain is as heavy as predicted, everyone will be rushing in to plant summer sorghum forage for stock.



Some farmers had deep planted faba beans and chickpea crops and the taproots had struck moisture and they had a crop on the way – with the benefit now of this top-up rain.



As of Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology gave a 90 per cent chance of rain between 20-50mm on Saturday in the Moree area, with more rain totals either side of Saturday.

Mr Rogers said it was surprising how many people had actually planted cereal crops despite the dry, and this rain would save them. “It will definitely help the crops that are in,” Mr Rogers said. He had heard of chickpeas planted eight inches down that had struck moisture and were now up, and this rain would do wonders for those crops.



A faba bean crop planted at Mallawa struck after it was planted 10 inches down in the soil.



Toby McDouall, “Dundenoon”, Croppa Creek, said anything between 15-30mm would be a saviour to his Suntop wheat and Commander barley, planted in March, April, on the back of some summer rainfall. The property has received just 165mm this year, the bulk of it in the first four months of the year, but the summer rains had provided some moisture.



“If you look at the rows side on it looks all right, but if you look up the rows you can see the big difference. A lot of the plants are just holding in there with one root system.”



Mr McDouall said he didn’t expect his wheat to go more than 500-800 kilos to the hectare, but hoped the wheat being in a prime hard area, prices would prop up the crop investment, in the area known as the Golden Triangle, one of the best prime hard wheatgrowing areas in Australia. “Yield and stubble will be down,” he said.



He was worried that many crops had been supercharged in April by the warmer weather and had risen up and headed early but frost had damaged a lot of the seed. He said many people in the north of Moree had been able to get crops in. The frosts had not been as heavy as in some other areas south, he said.

He’d also planted chickpeas, and the rain would help this crop along nicely. He’d been forced to do some destocking, and when he put his weaners into an oats paddock, they cleaned it up in no time.

He was hoping for rain from tonight and that beautiful sound of the wet stuff on a tin roof. On Friday gales hit the area, a sign a big weather system was moving in, and the weather was changing, hopefully for the better. He had worked some new country, but was battling barnyard grass in some areas. The rain gave some hope of a summer sorghum crop.

“I’ve never seen it this bad in my entire life,” he said. “Just getting some soil moisture back in the topsoil will be good for the pastures going on and next year’s crops.”

