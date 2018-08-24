Scott Morrison is our new Prime Minister

Updated 2.50pm

Scott Morrison is the new Prime Minister of Australia after winning the Federal Liberal leadership ballot 45 votes to Peter Dutton’s 40.

The Member for Kooyong, Josh Frydenberg was voted in unanimously as his deputy.

The Government’s regional-based Coalition partner the Nationals delivers the numbers needed to command a majority in Parliament.

Their top priority will be negotiations on new terms of the Coalition agreement.

Turnbull departs

Maclolm Turnbull held a press conference following his loss in the leadership ballot. He wished his successor Mr Morrison well and said his “progressive Liberal government” delivered significant reforms in same sex marriage, cities and trade.

Mr Turnbull confirmed he would be leaving Parliament soon, which will cause a tricky byelection for the Government in his NSW seat of Wentworth.

He also took a swipe at the enemies in his own party on the way out.

Australians will be “dumb struck and so appalled by the conduct of the last week”, Mr Turnbull said.



“Peter Dutton and Tony Abbott and others, who chose to deliberately attack the Government from within, they did so because they wanted to bring the Government down. They wanted to bring my Prime Ministership down.



“I think many Australians will be shaking their head in disbelief at what's been done.”

WHO IS SCOTT MORRISON?

* Born May 13, 1968 in Sydney

* Married to Jenny and has two daughters

* Often referred to as ScoMo

* Studied an economics and geography degree at the University of NSW

* General Manager of Tourism Council between 1996-1998, then Director of the New Zealand Office of Tourism and Sport 1998-2000.

* State Director of the NSW Liberal Party 2000-2004

* As director of Tourism Australia 2004-2006 he presided over the campaign featuring the slogan "Where The Bloody Hell Are You?

* Elected as the Federal Member for Cook in 2007 after first losing the preselection to Michael Towke, who was disendorsed over reported branch stacking

* Appointed to the front bench by federal Opposition Leader Malcolm Turnbull in 2008

* Took on shadow minister for immigration and citizenship in 2009 following Tony Abbott's leadership spill

* Appointed by Tony Abbott as Minister for Immigration and Border Protection from September 2013, then Minister for Social Services from December 2014

* After Malcolm Turnbull replaced Tony Abbott as prime minister he was made Treasurer from September 2015

* Holds the safe seat of Cook in southern Sydney with a margin of 15.4 per cent.

Australian Associated Press