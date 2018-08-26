Scott Morrison is expected to tour drought stricken parts of western Queensland just days after being named Australia’s new Prime Minister.

Fairfax Agricultural Media understands Mr Morrison will tour western Queensland early next week with Quilpie or Winton touted as possible locations.

Mr Morrison put drought firmly on the agenda during his first press conference after being named as the new leader of the federal Liberal Party on Friday. Read more here.

Speaking at a press conference today (Saturday), Mr Morrison confirmed he would tour drought hit parts of Queensland with Nationals leader and deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Major General Stephen Day who was appointed by former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to oversea drought relief efforts.

“Early next week, (we) will be up in Queensland...because this isn’t just a drought affecting NSW, as much as it is,” Mr Morrison said.



“It’s in Victoria, it’s in South Australia, it’s in Queensland and it does require putting into there all the resources of government at all levels, getting everybody to work together...”



“We’ll be out in the bush. I don’t have an Akubra, mate, so I’m just going to bring my Sharks hat.”



Mr McCormack said regional communities and farmers were hurting.



“It’s a dire situation,” he said.



“Our nation is (hurting) too and it’s been so great to see so much generosity from all people – so many children actually giving up their pocket money and doing awareness campaigns, fundraising campaigns for our farmers, but not just for our farmers...but also for our small communities, our rural small businesses because they’re hurting too.”



Details on the drought tour are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

The story Scott Morrison to tour drought hit Queensland first appeared on Queensland Country Life.