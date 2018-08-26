PM Morrison announces new ministry line-up

Scott Morrison says his newly announced front bench is an election-winning team as the coalition tries to recover from last week's brutal leadership war.



He unveiled his first ministry at a press conference in Canberra late on Sunday, which included some new faces and new portfolios.

"The government 's ability is being restored and we are getting on with the job and tomorrow, Monday, when you go to work, we will be going to work, too," he said.

Leadership challenger Peter Dutton has been returned to cabinet in a revamped home affairs portfolio.

Mr Morrison is removing immigration and citizenship from the Home Affairs portfolio, giving those responsibilities to new minister David Coleman.

"We need a strong focus on our immigration program so it brings the skills and the harmony and the unity that we want from the program," Mr Morrison said.

"The minister for home affairs will focus on everything from cyber security to law enforcement to border of protection, security agencies, and will focus more principally on security tasks."

The new energy minister - or the "minister for reducing electricity prices" - is Angus Taylor.

"Angus Taylor has an incredible background working outside of this place and inside this place to solve complex and difficult problems," Mr Morrison said.

Alan Tudge will take on population and infrastructure, which Mr Morrison said was "one of the larger challenges that I know is burning in the minds and conversations of Australians."

"He will be the menace of the city, urban infrastructure, and population. Alan Tudge is the minister for congestion busting," Mr Morrison said.

Marise Payne will take over from Julie Bishop who is missing from the coalition front bench for the first time in 15 years after she resigned as foreign minister earlier on Sunday.

Christopher Pyne moves across to Defence and Steven Ciobo will replace him as Defence Industry Minister.

Dan Tehan has been moved into the troubled schools portfolio while Turnbull education minister Simon Birmingham moves to trade and tourism.

Mitch Fifield, who quit the cabinet last week, returns to communications, and while Greg Hunt retains health.

Mathias Cormann has been returned as finance minister and Senate leader.

West Australian MP Melissa Price has been moved into cabinet as environment minister.

Karen Andrews is minister for industry, science and technology.

Small Business Minister Craig Laundy and Local Government Minister John McVeigh have also stood down from the front bench.

Kelly O'Dwyer takes over Jobs and Industrial Relations, while another rebel minister Michaelia Cash moves to small business, skills and vocational training.

Nationals assistant minister Keith Pitt also quit the front bench.

Neither former prime minister Tony Abbott nor former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce were returned to the ministry.

But Mr Joyce was made special envoy for drought assistance and drought recovery.

New Liberal party deputy leader Josh Frydenberg has already been sworn in as treasurer.

Australian Associated Press