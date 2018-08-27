Government releases 15,000 megs of water for drought

Up to 15,000 megalitres of environmental water will be released down the state’s rivers to help farmers irrigate and water stock, the NSW Government has announced.



Water will be made available within the Gwydir, Macquarie, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee and Murray-Lower Darling valleys.

Monies from the purchase of the water will be kept aside in the Department of primary Industries for “drought-related projects”.

The surprise announcement was made by NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton yesterday – just as some solid rainfall totals were recorded in the northern part of the state.

“Up to 15,000 megalitres of NSW water previously reserved for environmental purposes will be made available for purchase by farmers, “ she announced.

“This extra water could make that vital difference for farmers, allowing them to keep crops growing and stock alive.

“All proceeds raised from purchases of this water will be held in trust with the Department of Primary Industries and used for priority drought-related projects.

“An additional 450 megalitres of groundwater will also be made available in the Riverina area,” she said.

“At the same time we will continue to maintain the health of NSW river systems and deliver important environmental water flows into wetlands such as the Macquarie wetlands and Yanga National Park.

“These wetlands provide critical drought refuge for water birds, fish and other native animals and are key to ensuring that our rivers can recover when rainfall and river flows return.

“I have also asked that operational assistance be provided to our rural communities. Where practical, the National Parks and Wildlife Service will make trucks and trailers available for feed transport and other pressing transportation needs.

“In other measures, we will waive the fees for existing ‘grand-fathered’ grazing permit holders in the Riverina for at least 12 months and apiary fees for national parks across NSW for 12 months. The bee keeping industry is often overlooked but they are an important industry that also provides broader agricultural benefits.

“This measure demonstrates proper balance between protecting the environment and doing what we can to provide vital assistance to drought stricken farmers,” Ms Upton said.