Daughter delivers Dad a Father’s Day surprise

A photo of a father and his children amidst their crop has won the major prize in this year’s Landboss Father’s Day competition.



Richard Bettess, from Alford, SA, is the lucky dad.



He was nominated by his children, Aimee, Lucy and Strath, who said: “My dad is the best because he is funny and caring and makes you laugh no matter what mood you're in.”



Richard said he had been reading Stock Journal and showed the kids the article about the competition.



“My oldest daughter Aimee said she was going to do something about it, but you never think you’re going to win,” he said.

Aimee went through existing photos and selected one that would go onto take the prize – a photo taken by her mother, Megan. The family takes a photo of the crop every year; they grow wheat, barley and lentils, and run sheep in the off season.

Richard said the Landboss will come in very handy on the farm.



“I think the kids will enjoy it more than me, but we’ll use it for spot spraying. We’ve never had one before.

The judges agreed that Richard was a deserving winner of the Landboss 800D utility vehicle worth $15,990.



It was a tough decision with more than 750 entries received from right across Australia. The winner was selected from a shortlist of 30 finalists. You can view their tributes to their fathers here.

The judges agreed that Richard was a deserving winner of the Landboss 800D utility vehicle worth $15,990.

The Landboss 800D UTV is designed for farmers or recreational users looking for a high-quality, high-powered diesel vehicle that can go just about anywhere.

Powered by a hard-wearing Perkins engine, the Landboss is renown for its sturdiness, safety and agility. With a two-year factory guarantee, the Landboss is backed by a network of more than 80 dealers.

Its 800cc, three-cylinder Perkins diesel engine is matched with a CVTech transmission that has selectable 2WD and 4WD, front and rear differential locks and turf mode.



The spacious cab includes a bench seat while a ROPS-certified roll frame offers protection.

It’s not all about the comfort. The Landboss 800D UTV is ready for work with more than a one-tonne carrying capacity, a 450-kilogram cargo box and a 700-kilogram tow capacity.

