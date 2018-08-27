Government program makes trade easy

AT FIRST glance a stand emblazoned with Australian Border Force (ABF) seemed out of place at the trade exhibit at the Australian Grains Industry Conference (AGIC) earlier in the month, more suited to an international airport than Australia’s premier grains industry event.

But the Australian Trusted Trader (ATT) team, part of Australian Border Force, had a good reason to be among all the grain buyers and international trading houses at AGIC.

Jennie Mitchell, industry engagement with ATT said her organisation’s program, which allows Aussie businesses quicker and easier access to international trade markets, was ideally suited to a number of Australian grain export business.

“We’ve already got grain exporting businesses, such as AGT Foods Australia, registered for the program.”

Her colleague Leah Busacker said there were a number of benefits for a business in participating in the program.

“You get direct access to a dedicated ABF account manager, quicker access to international trade markets and a lighter touch at the border when exporting,” Ms Busacker said.

She said businesses could apply to participate in ATT if they had been active in the international supply chain for at least two years, were financially solvent and had an Australian Business Number (ABN).

Companies that wish to participate also need to demonstrate they had compliant trade practices and a secure international supply chain.

Ms Mitchell said the ATT program allowed exporters a chance to have their goods cleared quicker faster through customs.

“We think it has got a lot of positives for businesses such as grain exporters,” she said.