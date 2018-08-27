Stability in rural portfolios but energy remains a key concern

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced his new Cabinet, which has not dramatically disrupted policy portfolios with a regional and rural focus.



The Nationals gained ground, while a change in the Energy Ministry could see a significant shake-up in the notoriously tricky portfolio.

The Liberal Party’s Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh lost his portfolio, making way for Nationals Leader and Deputy PM Michael McCormack.



Mr McCormack added Regional Development to his Infrastructure and Transport portfolio.



Deputy Nats Leader Bridget McKenzie added another of Mr McVeigh’s responsibilities, Decentralisation, to her portfolio of Regional Services and Local Government.

“This continues the decades-long work of The Nationals in delivering critical infrastructure and investment in regional communities,” Mr McCormack said.

Liberal MP Angus Taylor has moved from Law Enforcement and Cyber Security to Energy.

The agriculture sector was dismayed when PM Malcolm Turnbull effectively canned his signature policy the National Energy Guarantee and a group regional community and industry groups are demanding the Government fix soaring power prices.

Mr Taylor backed Peter Dutton, who was Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s opponen, and helped precipitate the spill against Malcolm Turnbull.

It remains to be seen if his elevation in the ministry is a win or loss for Mr Taylor, with Mr Morrison describing his unenviable new role as the “Minister for reducing electricity prices”.

Nationals MP David Littleproud has kept hold of the Agriculture and Water Resources.

His former deputy in the portfolio, Liberal Senator Anne Ruston, moved to Assistant Minister for International Development and the Pacific. Nats Senator Richard Colbeck replaces Ms Ruston as Mr Littleproud’s Assistant Minister.

Other Nationals MPs retained their positions.

Senate leader Nigel Scullion continues as Indigenous Affairs Minister. Senator Matt Canavan retained the Resources and Northern Australia portfolios and Darren Chester MP will continue as Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Mark Coulton continues as Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

The Nats Andrew Broad MP will serve as Assistant Minister to Mr McCormack. He replaced Keith Pitt, who resigned his position citing differences on emissions reductions policy.

Michelle Landry became Assistant Minister for Children and Families. She replacing another Nats MP, David Gillespie.

With a trade deal with Indonesia in the offing former Education Minister Simon Birmingham takes the trade portfolio. Former trade Minister Steve Ciobo, another Dutton backer, moves to Defence Industry.

Mr McCormack said he and the PM appointed Barnaby Joyce as a Special Envoy for Drought Assistance and Recovery. He will assist newly-appointed Drought Co-ordinator Major General Stephen Day.