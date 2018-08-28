Reporter is new cattle chief

A former News Ltd reporter is the new boss of the Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association.



Ashley Manicaros has been appointed its new chief executive officer following an extensive recruitment process.

Mr Manicaros is the current business editor at the NT News. He is a long-time Territorian with an in-depth knowledge of the Territory, its industry and its ambitions.

His coverage of the fracking and onshore gas development debate riled many Katherine residents and his appointment has already caused much social media criticism.

NTCA president Chris Nott said the appointment was made from a strong field of applicants for the role.

“Ashley is widely known for his work at the NT News and it is clear he has a passion for the Territory,” Mr Nott said.



“His knowledge of Northern Australian industry, and the challenges it faces were demonstrated through the recruitment process. This is a critical element for the NTCA Board and we look forward to working with him to advance and protect the interests of cattle producers in the NT.”

Mr Manicaros, 50, said he was humbled to be given this opportunity at the NTCA.

“This is a foundation industry in the Territory and while it has been the shining light in the current economic environment, it faces serious challenges well beyond the normal day-to-day,” he said.

“Having lived here for so long I recognised from an early age a healthy pastoral industry reflected a healthy Territory. I thank the NTCA for the belief they have shown in me.”

Mr Manicaros is a qualified journalist completing his training at the NT News.



He has worked in all three levels of government, Information Technology, the construction industry and the resources sector. He was educated at Taminmin High School, attending the school when it first opened in 1983.

He will attend the upcoming NTCA Branch and Executive Meetings in September and will officially start his new role on the September 26.

