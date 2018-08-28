A new PM treads an old track, but leaves the Akubra at home

Scott Morrison may have chosen the drought-baked western Queensland plains for his first trip as newly minted Prime Minister, but he wisely resisted trying to look like he’d spent any time in the far country.

He had the regulation elastic-sided boots, of course, and the trousers were somewhere between chinos and moleskin, but the wide-brimmed hat was nowhere to be seen on this city boy.

Drought knows no political boundaries, and the common wisdom is that few Australians begrudge a leader of any shade who ventures out into a great dry.

New political leaders, indeed, can barely resist the sweeping plains during a drought.

It has been so since rain soaked the country just as Bob Hawke took the prime ministership in 1983.

He was ever afterwards credited as the leader who broke the worst drought since federation, even if he couldn’t tell one end of a steer from another.

Since then, some saw portent as rain fell when Kevin Rudd was elected in 2007 during the millennium drought, though it was a false dawn: the big dry was to continue for two more years.

Tony Abbott found himself pictured running through a sudden deluge when, a few months after he was elected PM in 2013, he visited the parched western NSW town of Bourke.

One of Malcolm Turnbull’s last acts as PM was to travel to drought-afflicted central and western NSW, announcing his government was increasing drought assistance by $250 million to a total of $1.8 billion.

And so, with millions of Australians helping raise funds to help drought-struck communities, Scott Morrison, in quest of a gesture that might earn approval after the infectious madness that swept the Coalition last week and made him Prime Minister, flew to western Queensland.

His instincts were acute: he had declared within hours of winning last week’s leadership ballot that, with the big dry extending through NSW, Queensland and to parts of Victoria and South Australia, drought relief would be his first priority.

John Howard in 2005. Photo: AAP

He took with him on his outback tour the Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack, deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie and the Minister for Agriculture and Water, David Littleproud, of the Queensland Liberal National Party.

Here was a vision of Coalition partners entering the heart of a national disaster. And to round out the picture with a touch of military determination, the recently appointed national drought co-ordinator, Major General Stephen Day, accompanied the party.

In the outback, however, the last reputation you want is that of a try-hard, particularly when you’ve been PM for about two minutes, with much of the nation wondering how you got there at all.

The new PM turned out to be savvy enough not to pretend he belonged.

He is from the beaches of south-east Sydney, and he wore a baseball cap designed by Hurley, originally a beachwear company, as he strode the hard country around Longreach.

Perhaps he recalled that one of his predecessors, John Howard, had always chosen a sheep farmer’s Akubra, wide as a verandah, on his excursions to the bush. It earned him the uncomplimentary description of looking like “a sawn-off roofing nail”.

Malcolm Turnbull in his Akubra. Photo: Facebook

Malcolm Turnbull, though he actually owns a farm, managed to look like a merchant banker casting an eye over a high-priced hobby farm when he ventured outside the city in his countryman’s hat.

Bill Shorten has tried it, too. In an Akubra that was just too brand new.

Sydney Morning Herald