Power price pain tops agenda of new Energy Minister

The agriculture sector was dismayed when former PM Malcolm Turnbull canned his signature National Energy Guarantee policy, and a group of regional community and industry groups are now demanding the government act to fix soaring power prices.



Their call is more urgent now the respected former Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg has been promoted to Treasurer and Liberal MP Angus Taylor has gone from Law Enforcement and Cyber Security to the Energy portfolio.

“There is no more room for political maneuvering or passing the buck,” said a statement from the group, which includes the Australian Council of Social Service, Bundaberg Regional Irrigators Group, Canegrowers, National Farmers’ Federation, Queensland Farmers’ Federation, St Vincent de Paul Society and more.



They’re calling for implementation of all 56 recommendations from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission report into electricity supply to be implemented.



The ACCC estimates its plan will reduce household power prices by up to 25 per ($290-$415 a year), while small to medium businesses could save 24pc and commercial and industrial customers could see costs decrease 26pc.

It remains to be seen if Mr Taylor’s new job is a promotion or poisoned chalice, with Mr Morrison describing his new role as the “Minister for reducing electricity prices”.



Mr Taylor was an outspoken critic of the NEG. He also helped precipitate the spill against Malcolm Turnbull last week and backed Peter Dutton against the new Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the subsequent ballot.

Canegrowers chief executive Dan Galligan said he will be watching the new Energy Minister closely, and highlighted gold plated electricity networks and inflated tariff charges as key concerns.

“The key things for Queensland primary producers are mechanisms to drive down network costs which can be up to 60 per cent of the average bill and the development of more flexible tariffs designed for irrigation.”

Mr Taylor has his work cut out. Emissions reduction goals in energy policy is an issue that has torn the Liberal party apart twice.



First, when Tony Abbott deposed Mr Turnbull in 2009 and last week when Mr Dutton drew on right wing outrage over the emissions reduction targets in the NEG – even though a last ditch effort was made jettisoning legislated targets from the policy.

What’s more, is the Opposition is unlikely to allow new legislation to pass Parliament without emissions reduction targets that are even more ambitious than those under the NEG.