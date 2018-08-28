Federal politicians call on Queensland Premier to fix Mulga laws

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has hit out at Queensland’s vegetation management laws, saying the guidelines around Mulga were putting additional strain on drought stricken families.

Speaking from the heart of the Mulgalands at the Tully family property, Bunginderry, 80km north west of Quilpie, on Monday, Mr Littleproud said farmers had lost over 35 per cent of their fodder supply because of the “draconian laws around Mulga and vegetation management”.

Mr Littleproud said it was time for Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to put politics aside and rethink the laws.

“This is a land management that has been done sustainably by our farmers for generations,” he said.

“We should trust our farmers to continue to manage the Mulgalands the way they have, but to also maintain their dignity.

“To be able to make a living to get through this drought. This isn’t our first drought and it won’t be our last, but the Mulga is so important.

“So to Annastacia Palaszczuk, can I say please, I plead with you, put politics aside and rethink your vegetation management laws around Mulga.”

Mr Littleproud’s calls were also supported by Nationals deputy leader, Bridget McKenzie who also toured the property along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Major General Stephen Day.

Ms McKenzie is the Minister for Rural Health and Regional Communications and was also this week given responsibility for the Regional Services, Sport, Local Government and Decentralisation portfolios.

Deputy leader of the Nationals Bridget McKenzie with Nationals leader, Michael McCormack.

“Making sure (Ms) Palaszczuk deals with the Mulga issue is a great example of actually applying a local solution instead of assuming that the native vegetation laws that work in Brisbane work out here in Quilpie,” she said.

“We have got five generations of farmers say we can make a fabulous living here, raise a family, and do an honest day work and ensure we can have a continuous business model but you can't keep tying us up in red tape.

“I would be calling, like we have as a Federal Government, for a local response.”