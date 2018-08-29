Polo player takes legal action over 16 horse deaths

The owners of 16 horses that died in transit from Tasmania to NSW in January have taken legal action against TT-Line and QUBE Holdings.
Court documents sighted by The Examiner reveal Andrew Michael Williams filed a civil case with the Supreme Court of Victoria on Friday, August 24.
Mr Williams is claiming $639,000 in damages as the combined value of 13 horses that died, as well as the loss of profit from his polo business estimated to be $100,000.
The horses were among 18 being transported by Mr Williams, after competing at the Barnbougle Polo event in the state’s North.
A spokesperson for Mr Williams said the statement of claim had been lodged, but that no other comment would be provided at this time.
TT-Line were contacted for comment.
