Consultation on live export standards kicks off

The next stage of the review of the Australian Standards for the Export of Livestock (ASEL) is open for public comment until September 19.



The ASEL review will consider relevant outcomes from the review of conditions for the export of sheep to the Middle East during the northern hemisphere summer by Dr Michael McCarthy.

It will also address feedback from the first stage of the review and outstanding issues from the 2012-13 review of the standards.

Feedback is sought on an issues paper, developed by the Technical Advisory Committee undertaking the review.

The review will examine standards relating to sea voyages and the preparation of livestock for export.

Livestock exporters, animal health and welfare groups, producer groups, those involved in the export chain, and interested members of the public are encouraged to submit their feedback through the ‘Have Your Say’ website.

Industry stakeholders are also encouraged to contact their representative body on the ASEL Review Reference Group.

The Department says it is implementing a series of changes to improve the sustainability of the trade with improved animal welfare outcomes.

The Technical Advisory Committee expects to release a draft report for further consultation in late-October.

More information: https://haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/review-asel and http://www.agriculture.gov.au/animal/welfare/export-trade/review-asel.